Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty tanks 150 points as oil tops $115; Jio Platforms listing in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 will open on a negative note. The futures were quoted at 22,593.0, down 156 points.

Asian markets were trading higher despite a marginal jump in oil prices amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.19 per cent and 6.1 per cent up, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.03 per cent and 0.60 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.18 per cent up.

Crude oil prices inched up on Wednesday, with Brent Crude trading at $115.9, up 1.75 per cent; meanwhile, WTI Crude surged 1.36 per cent to trade at $101.3

Gold futures were down 0.34 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.66 per cent down. Notably, The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its two-day policy meeting on October 27–28, 2026, with the official interest rate decision and policy statement scheduled for today.

Q2 Results

Among the key companies reporting their Q2 FY2026–27 results today are Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Pidilite Industries

IPO Today

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels IPO will today and will remain open for subscription until October 30, while SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. and BLS Polymers will enter their second day of bidding, having opened on October 27. Meanwhile, EAAA India Alternatives is on its final subscription day today, October 28, after opening on October 26.