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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at pre-open, Nifty at below 22,400; Rupee gains 63 paise against $

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares fell

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asian markets were trading lower.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Oct 13, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly amid negative global cues. 
Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares declined. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent to lead the losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.7 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 settled 0.44 per cent and 0.06 per cent lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher. 
 
Brent crude prices reversed gains on Tuesday morning as traders weighed the prospects of additional diesel supply from Russia. The December futures were quoted at $105.4 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.2 per cent.
 
Gold and silver futures were trading lower by 0.23 per cent and 0.71 per cent, respectively.
 

Q2 Results Today 

Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, GTPL Hathway, Hero Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) will release their earnings today. 
 

IPO Today

HD Fire Protect’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The company is seeking to raise  ₹712.31 crore from the primary market. 
 
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO is also opening for bidding as the company aims to raise proceeds worth ₹42.10 crore. 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 22,364 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 22,364.15 at the pre-open session. The index was up just a meager 0.80 points. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex settles flat in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE benchmark Sensex settled largely flat in the pre-open. The index quoted at 71,955, up  30 points or 0.04 per cent.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee gains sharply against US dollar at open

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 63 paise higher at 95.17 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 95.78 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg. 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE: IMF hikes India's FY27 GDP forecast to 7%

Stock Market LIVE: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India's GDP forecast to 7 per cent for the ongoing financial year (FY27). Resilient domestic demand and robust services activity were the factors behind IMF's recent move. Read more. 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE: MOFSL prices in re-rating for telecom sector ahead of Jio IPO

Stock Market LIVE: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) forecasted a re-rating for the telecom sector ahead of Jio's initial public offer (IPO). Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel shares are in focus. Read more. 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: HCL Technologies, RBL Bank, Ircon International, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), Hero Motors, and Nazara Technologies shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,433

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,433, up 46 points. 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices reversed gains on Tuesday morning as traders weighed the prospects of additional diesel supply from Russia. The December futures were quoted at $105.4 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.2 per cent.
 

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline as technology shares weigh

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as technology shares declined. South Korea’s Kospi dropped more than 6 per cent to lead the losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.7 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. 
 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures mixed

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as traders await home sales data and earnings report from major banks. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.19 per centand Dow Jones futures rose 0.16 per cent. 

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 settled 0.44 per cent and 0.06 per cent lower, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher. 
 

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMARKETS LIVEGlobal stock marketsstock market tradingUS stock marketsAsia MarketsNifty 50IPOs

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST