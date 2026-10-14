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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at pre-open, Nifty tops 22,700; Rupee strengthens beyond 94/$

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex were flat. Asian markets rebounded in early deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading flat. Firm oil prices may weigh on risk-on sentiment.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading flat as traders weighed inflation outlook amid rise in oil prices.  
Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from a two-day loss as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve may not aggressively hike rates following comments from Governor Christopher Waller.  He said that inflation expectations are well anchored and that higher yields are indicative of strong growth. 
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.53 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.  Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.35 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.15 per cent down.
 
Brent crude prices extended gains as concerns about the supply outlook rose amid fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $106.96, up 1.18 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
Gold and silver futures were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed the possible policy paths of the US Federal Reserve. 

Q2 Results Today 

Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, ICICI, Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Technologies, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will release their results on Wednesday.

IPO Today

Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ initial public offers (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday. 
 
HD Fire Protect’s IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company is seeking to raise  ₹712.31 crore from the primary market. 
 
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the second day as the company aims to raise proceeds worth ₹42.10 crore. 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty flat with negative bias in pre-open trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index was down 6 points or 0.03 per cent to 22,715.75.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 60 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex added 61 points or 0.08 per cent to 73,094.96 in pre-open deals.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens near 95/$

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee surged 27 paise and opened at 95.01 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.28 a dollar. 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil volatility to rise ahead of midterm; Brent may test $120: Analyst

Stock Market LIVE: Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects Brent to become more volatile ahead of the US midterm election. Brent futures may test the resistance of $120/b in the near term. Read more. 
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: For three years in a row, FPIs prefer IPOs over listed stocks

Stock Market LIVE: For three years in a row to the calendar year 2026 (CY26), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused money into primary market of India, while becoming the net sellers in the secondary market. Read more. 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai, Tata Elxsi, BHEL, HDB Fin, Adani Enterprises

Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai Motor India, Tata Elxsi, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HDB Financial Services, and Adani Enterprises are in focus for Wednesday's sssion. Here's why. 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices extend gains

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices extended gains as concerns about the supply outlook rose amid fighting between Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $106.96, up 1.18 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets rebound from two-day loss

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets rebounded from a two-day loss as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve may not aggressively hike rates following comments from Governor Christopher Waller.  He said that inflation expectations are well anchored and that higher yields are indicative of strong growth. 
 
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.53 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively. 
 

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade with marginal gains

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading with marginal gains in Wednesday's session as Governor Christopher Waller's remarks nullified concern about inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.03 per cent higher, respectively. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.35 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.15 per cent down.
 

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMARKETS LIVEGlobal stock marketsAsia MarketsUS marketsNifty 50Q2 resultsIPOs

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 7:52 AM IST