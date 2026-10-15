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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200, Nifty tops 22,650; Tata Tech shares surge 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.11 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT shares advanced.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT top sectoral gainer; PSU banks slide

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty IT index rose 1.4 per cent and was the best performing sector in the opening trade today. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index declined the most. 
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs buck the trend, down up to 0.8%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 0.25 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively and underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks lead Sensex gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks continued to trade higher on Thursday, and emerged as the Sensex winners. TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys gained over 1.5 per cent each. Adani Ports, meanwhile, was the top loser.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 22,700 in opening trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 added 79 points or 0.35 per cent to 22,701 in the opening trade.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains nearly 400 pts in opening trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 385 points or 0.53 per cent to 73,167 in opening trade.

9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 22,700 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 was up 50 points or 0.21 per cent at 22,671 in pre-open,
 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 180 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 185 points or 0.25 per cent to 72,965 in the pre-open session.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee surged 24 paise to open at 94.92 against the US dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.16 a dollar.

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Teji Mandi Investment expects short-covering rally if Nifty crosses 22,800

Stock Market LIVE: In case the benchmark Nifty50 index surpassed 22,800 mark, short-covering rally will likely be triggered and take large-cap gauge toward 23,000-23,150. Read more. 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: IDBI Bank, Reliance, Wipro, TechM, Nestle, Jio Financial in focus

Stock Market LIVE: IDBI Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro India, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, and Jio Financial Services shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why. 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,649

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,649, flat. 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 per cent as the US was mulling to ease restriction on the shadow fleet after shipping costs continued to soar amid persistent hostility in the strategic supply waterway in West Asia. 
 
The December futures were quoted at $104.21 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.73 per cent. 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets decline with KOSPI dropping over 7%

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade on Thursday morning, tracking similar overnight moves in Wall Street indices after data showed inflation rose faster than expected in the US. South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled over 7 per cent, leading losses in the region. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5 per cent. 
 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US index futures fall on fears of faster rate hikes

Stock Market LIVE: Following a dismal session on Wall Street, the US index futures were trading lower in Asia session as strong inflation report fanned worries about faster rate hikes in the US. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell 0.03 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.11 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.9 per cent down. 
 

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 15, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced. 
 
As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17 and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at  22,702.35.  Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top gainers in the Nifty50.  In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.11 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty PSU Bank declined the most. 
 

Q2 Results Today 

Angel One, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra will release their results on Wednesday.
 

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.
 
Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the second day of subscription.
 
Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the final day of bidding on Thursday.
 

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMarkets NewsNifty 50Q2 resultsBrent crude oilUS marketsAsia MarketsIPOsSME IPO

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST