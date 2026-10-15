Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200, Nifty tops 22,650; Tata Tech shares surge 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 15, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT and bank shares advanced.

As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 276.28 points or 0.38 per cent to 73,058.17 and the Nifty50 was up 79.65 points or 0.35 per cent at 22,702.35. Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.11 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty PSU Bank declined the most.

Q2 Results Today

Angel One, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra will release their results on Wednesday.

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.

Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the second day of subscription.

Vaibhav Vyapaar IPO will enter the final day of bidding on Thursday.