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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 23,000; YES Bank shares fall 3%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.19 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as realty, financial services, oil and gas shares weighed.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT up 1.8%

Stock Market LIVE: Sectorally, the Nifty IT index gained the most, surging 1.8 per cent. 
 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Midcap 100 slips 0.5%

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices slipped at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 traded 0.50 per cent lower, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 skidded 0.04 per cent. 
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Tech Mahindra rises 3%

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra was the top gainer as it surged over 3 per cent following Q2 results. TCS, Infosys, Airtel and M&M were other top gainers. RIL, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, and Asian Paints were the top losers. 
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 holds 23,000 at open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index fell 10 points or 0.05 per cent to trade at 23,008. 
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 187 points

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index fell 187 points, or 0.25 per cent to trade at 74,127.
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty rises 67 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 67.75 points, or 0.29 per cent to settle at 23,065.10 at the end of pre-open session. 
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex settles flat in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex settled on a flat note at the end of the pre-open session. The index added 22.81 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 74,338.42.

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 33 paise stronger at 94.72 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.05 a dollar.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE: RIL refutes Musk's allegation

Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Industries refuted billionaire Elon Musk's criticism on Friday and said that India's rules treat domestic and foreign companies equally. Musk repeatedly criticised the delay of his Starlink's official launch in India. Read more. 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Securities sees Nifty eyeing 50-DMA breakout at 23,500

Stock Market LIVE: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities said that the Nifty50 is eyeing 50-day moving average (50-DMA) breakout at 23,500. However, the breakout is possible if the benchmark large-cap gauge breaks the immediate resistance of 23,100-23,150. Read more. 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Jio Fin, Yes Bank, Wipro, L&T Fin, Angel One, Urban Co shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services, Yes Bank, Wipro India, L&T Financial Services, Angel One, and Urban Company shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why. 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extends losses

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude extended losses into the Asia session as investors weigh the prospect of US easing restrictions on the shadow fleet. The December futures were quoted at $105.59, down 0.32 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange. 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets rebound

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher as investors rushed to buy chip stocks at attractive levels following days of a slump amid concerns over the AI trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.8 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively. 

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US futures advance

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher on Friday morning amid a rebound in technology shares in the Asia session. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures advanced 0.14 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.08 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher. 
 

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 16, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as auto and financial services shared weigh. 
 
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 189.93 points or 0.26 per cent to 74,125.68 and the Nifty50 was down 34.45 points or 0.15 per cent at 22,962.90.  HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.35 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.  Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty Oil and Gas declined the most.  

Q2 Results Today 

Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, E2E Networks, Federal Bank, Jindal Saw, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tejas Networks, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will release their second-quarter result on Friday.

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will enter the second day of subscription. 
 
Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the final day of subscription.
 

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMarkets NewsGlobal stock marketsNifty 50stock marketsUS stock marketsAsia MarketsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:54 AM IST