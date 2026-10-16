Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 23,000; YES Bank shares fall 3%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 16, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as auto and financial services shared weigh.

As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 189.93 points or 0.26 per cent to 74,125.68 and the Nifty50 was down 34.45 points or 0.15 per cent at 22,962.90. HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.35 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty Oil and Gas declined the most.

Q2 Results Today

Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, E2E Networks, Federal Bank, Jindal Saw, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Tejas Networks, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will release their second-quarter result on Friday.

IPO Today

In the primary market, Tonbo Imaging India, Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Shellz India’s initial public offers (IPOs) will enter the second day of subscription.

Fusion CX and Ravita Engineering Services’ IPO will enter the final day of subscription.