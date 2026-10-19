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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 23,00; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.13 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
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10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex fell 240.16 points or 0.32 per cent to 74,489.11 and the Nifty50 was down 90 points or 0.39 per cent at 23,056.15. 

9:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall over 2%

Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance share price fell over 2 per cent in Monday's session despite reporting 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in third-quarter (Q2FY27) net profit 

9:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%

Stock Market LIVE: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank were leading gains in the Nifty PSU Bank. 

Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap 

 


9:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank share price falls over 4% post Q2 result

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Axis Bank declined 4.5 per cent to ₹1,231.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as traders assessed the private lender's September-quarter (Q2FY27) result. 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty PSU Bank index up 1.9%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most at open, rising 1.99 per cent to become the top gainers. 
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade flat

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded largely flat at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 skidded 0.08 per cent.
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank cracks 4% after Q2

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers as it surged 1.3 per cent, followed by SBI, UltraTech Cement, L&T and Airtel. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. 
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,165

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded in the positive territory at open, up 19.15 points, or 0.08 per cent at 23,165.30. 
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat at open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex trade flat at open, down 17 points, or 0.02 per cent at 74,712. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,150 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added just 4.70 points, or 0.02 per cent to settle at 23,150.85 at the end of pre-open session. 
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 139 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: In the pre-open session, the benchmark Senses surged 138.99 points, or 0.19 per cent to settle at 74,868.26.
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Risk-reward setup favours bears; Lemon Tree among 3 stock ideas: Angel One

Stock Market LIVE: In terms of levels, the 23250-23300 band is an immediate hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance at the 23450-23500 zone. On the flip side, the 23050-23000 zone is an immediate cushion, followed by a stronger cushion at the 22900 mark. Read more

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: China's GDP growth rises to 4.5%, beating estimates

Stock Market LIVE: China's GDP grew at the rate of 4.5 per cent on year in the third quarter, beating estimates of 4.4 per cent growth rate for the period. This eased pressure on policy makers to come up with more stimulus measures. Read more. 

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Fin, DLF, OMCs, NTPC & more

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, DLF, NTPC, and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are in focus for Monday's trade. Here's why. 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude fell in the Asia session after the US waived sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil, easing supply concerns. The December futures were quoted at 108.10, down 1.5 per cent.  
 
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Topics :SensexMarkets NewsMARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEstock market tradingNifty50Q2 resultsStock Market TodayIPOs

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 7:52 AM IST