Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices open lower; Sensex down 0.18%, Nifty at 22,524

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 26, 2026: Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex began Monday's trading session with losses as both indices succumbed to selling pressure during early trading. Nifty 50 fell 0.33 per cent at open to trade lower at 22,524.40, and Sensex fell 0.18 per cent to 72,990.04. Sectorally, most indices were trading lower on NSE with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank as top laggards. Among the broader market Nifty Mid-Cap 100 and Small Cap both fell 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent respectively. Among stock-specific action, Swiggy, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and L&T Finance hit their respective 52-week lows in morning trade. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel were top gainers in Nifty 50 on Monday.