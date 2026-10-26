Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices open lower; Sensex down 0.18%, Nifty at 22,524

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Smallcap 100 dips 1.7%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The selling was intense in the broader markets at open as the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.23 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 cracked 1.69 per cent.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Asian Paints top losers
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Infosys and Asian Paints were the top losers, falling more than 2 per cent each at open. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharm and Adani Ports were the only gainers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 below 22,450
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index fell 134 points, or 0.59 per cent to trade at 22,448.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 370 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 369.94 points, or 0.51 per cent at open to trade at 72,753.89.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 down 75 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index dropped 75 points, or 0.33 per cent to 22,524 in the pre-open.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 nears 22,494.90 in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 fell 105 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 22,494.90 in the pre-open trade.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 133 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 133 points, or 0.18 per cent in the pre-open session to settle at 72,990.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 105 points in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 105 points or 0.15 per cent to 73,232.96 in the pre-open session.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens nearly flat against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 1 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.93, compared to Friday's close of 94.94 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investor growth slows for second straight tear
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investor growth remains sluggish for the second consecutive year amid weak equity markets and fewer new fund launches. The industry added 4.4 million net new investors in CY26 through September. This marks the slowest nine-month addition since 2023, when 3.7 million investors were added. Read more here.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Senco Gold in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Senco Gold, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels and APL Apollo Tubes shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude at $115
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined over 1 per cent on Monday but continued to trade at $115 per barrel. Brent Crude was trading 1.39 per cent lower at $115.1, and WTI Crude was down 1.7 per cent at $101.5 per barrel.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking Friday's moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.76 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US benchmark indices ended lower
Stock Market LIVE: The US benchmark indices closed lower in Friday's session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures fell 0.52 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 26, 2026: Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex began Monday's trading session with losses as both indices succumbed to selling pressure during early trading. Nifty 50 fell 0.33 per cent at open to trade lower at 22,524.40, and Sensex fell 0.18 per cent to 72,990.04. Sectorally, most indices were trading lower on NSE with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank as top laggards. Among the broader market Nifty Mid-Cap 100 and Small Cap both fell 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent respectively. Among stock-specific action, Swiggy, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and L&T Finance hit their respective 52-week lows in morning trade. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel were top gainers in Nifty 50 on Monday.