Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400 pts, Nifty near 22,600 ahead of RBI policy meet outcome
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday:In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.1 per cent.
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday:In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.1 per cent.
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Topics :SensexStock Market TodayMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsNifty 50RBI MPC MeetingIPOsSME IPOsGlobal stock marketsMPC meetAsia MarketsUS markets
First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST