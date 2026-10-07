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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400 pts, Nifty near 22,600 ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday:In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.1 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower amid concern for inflation due to high oil prices.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Titan shares lead losses in Nifty Consumer Durables

Stock Market LIVE: Titan Company shares dropped nearly 5 per cent and become the top dragger in the Nifty Consumer Durable index. The scrip is the third top dragger in the Nifty50 index. 

Nifty Consumer Durables Heatmap 

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9:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Utkarsh SFB shares jump 7% post Q2 business update

Stock Market LIVE: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price gained 6.7 per cent to ₹14.43 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade after the company reported that total disbursement jumped 54.9 per cent on year to 3,525 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27). 

9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Titan share price drops nearly 5% post Q2 business update

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Titan Company declined 4.7 per cent to ₹4,335.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) despite reporting a 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the  consumer business in the September quarter (Q2FY27). 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices, however, were mixed at the open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.40 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 urged 0.16 per cent. India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 3.5 per cent to 14.09. 
 

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Auto, Metal fall 1% each

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, all the indices traded in the red except Nifty Media. The Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal were down more than 1 per cent each. 
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Titan cracks 3.5%

Stock Market LIVE: From the 30-share Sensex pack, Titan was the top loser as it fell 3.5 per cent following Q2 business update. Asian Paints, M&M, Maruti, BEL and Bajaj Finserv were other major losers. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the only gainers. 
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 22,613

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index also traded in the red at open, down 163 points or 0.72 per cent at 22,613.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 440 points

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex opened on a negative note on Wednesday. The index fell 440 points, or 0.60 per cent to trade at 72,627. Notably, all eyes are now on the RBI MPC decision, which will be announced at 10 AM.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 below 22,700 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The 50-share Nifty index also settled in the red at the end of pre-open session. The Nifty 50 index fell 85 points or 0.38 per cent to 22,690. 
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex slipped 100 points, or 0.14 per cent to settle at 72,967 in the pre-open session. Notably, the RBI MPC will announce the policy decision at 10 AM, with the Street widely expecting a 25bps rate hike.

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Yield on 10-year bond steady before MPC meeting outcome

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark yield on the 10-year India bond opened steady at 7.20 per cent on Wednesday as traders await for the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar ahead of RBI rate decision

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened steady at 96.42 against the US dollar on Wednesday as traders await for the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Investors expect RBI to raise rates for first time in nearly four years

Stock Market LIVE: Most market participants expects that the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise rates for the first time in nearly four years as inflation increased and the rupee neared record low. Read more.

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Pre-market view

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equity markets are expected to remain positive, with rate-sensitive sectors such as banks/NBFCs, real estate and consumption in focus ahead of RBI policy decision. The consensus expects a 25 bps repo rate hike from 5.25% to 5.50%, which would be the first increase since February 2023. 

View by: Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rate-sensitive stocks, Titan, Mphasis, Adani Ports, Zaggle

Stock Market LIVE: Rate-sensitive stocks, Titan, Mphasis, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares are in focus for Wednesday's session. Here's why. 
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Topics :SensexStock Market TodayMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsNifty 50RBI MPC MeetingIPOsSME IPOsGlobal stock marketsMPC meetAsia MarketsUS markets

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST