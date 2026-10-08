Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall as bond yields extend gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as global equities declined after bond yields extended their gains.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after higher bond yields curbed investors’ appetite for equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.66 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.22 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.3 per cent.

Brent crude gained as increasing attacks in the West Asia region cast a shadow on the supply outlook. The December futures were quoted at $101.85, up 1.64 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.