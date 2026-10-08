Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall as bond yields extend gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as global equities declined after bond yields extended their gains.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after higher bond yields curbed investors’ appetite for equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.66 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.22 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.3 per cent.
Brent crude gained as increasing attacks in the West Asia region cast a shadow on the supply outlook. The December futures were quoted at $101.85, up 1.64 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures rose marginally as gains were curbed by concern about further monetary tightening.
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 8 paise stronger against the US dollar at 96.72, against Wednesday's close of 96.78 a dollar.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia, Black Box, Tata Steel on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia, Black Box, and Tata Steel shares are on analysts' radar for Thursday's session. Teji Mandi Investment Technologies suggested to buy first two and sell Tatat Steel. Read more.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US refutes Iran's claim that Hormuz is shut
Stock Market LIVE: On Wednesday, the US central command refuted Tehran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, saying commercial and energy traffic continued to move through the waterway, reported ANI. Read more.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, Tata Power, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Varun Beverages shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: One 97 Communication, Tata Power, Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Steel, and Varun Beverages shares are in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,601
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 22,601, down 32 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude gained as increasing attacks in the West Asia region cast a shadow on the supply outlook. The December futures were quoted at $101.85, up 1.64 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after higher bond yields curbed investors’ appetite for equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures little changed following dismal session
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were little changed on Thursday morning following a dismal session on Wall Street as bond yields advanced. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.02 per cent and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.02 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.66 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.22 per cent.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.