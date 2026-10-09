Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall as AI-led shares decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 9, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a positive note as oil prices softened in the Asia session. The futures were quoted at 22,374, up 80 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after AI-linked shares declined on concern about OpenAI’s revenue outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.6 per cent and 2.62 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 settled 1.25 per cent and 0.47 per cent lower, respectively.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.2 per cent.

Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump said that Washington won’t attack Iran further before midterms. The December futures were quoted at $103.847, down 0.82 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures rose 0.96 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively.