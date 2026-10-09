Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall as AI-led shares decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a positive note as oil prices softened in the Asia session. The futures were quoted at 22,374, up 80 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after AI-linked shares declined on concern about OpenAI’s revenue outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.6 per cent and 2.62 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 settled 1.25 per cent and 0.47 per cent lower, respectively.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.2 per cent.
Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump said that Washington won’t attack Iran further before midterms. The December futures were quoted at $103.847, down 0.82 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures rose 0.96 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, TCS, Wipro and other IT shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Wipro India, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with other IT shares will be in focus for Friday's session as the US suspended immigration programme for these companies. Read more
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,370
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,370, up 79 points.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined after US President Donald Trump said that Washington won’t attack Iran further before midterms. The December futures were quoted at $103.847, down 0.82 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after AI-linked shares declined on concern about OpenAI’s revenue outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.6 per cent and 2.62 per cent, respectively.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in Asia session following a negative session on Wall Street as investors remained wary about OpenAI's revenue outlook. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 settled 1.25 per cent and 0.47 per cent lower, respectively.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.