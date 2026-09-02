Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts, Nifty near 23,800; Nifty IT slips 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectoral indices traded in the red today, with IT and auto emerging as the top losers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid & smallcap stocks underperform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 lost 1.16 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.97 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Sun Pharma, Adani Ports all Sensex stocks tumble
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks declined in the opening trade today, with Adani Ports and Sun Pharma only outliers.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex crashes 700 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex declined 706 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,238 in opening deals today.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens on a gap-down note, slips below 23,850
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 declined 231 points or 0.96 per cent to 23,824.45 amid a spike in bond yields and oil prices.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 23,900 in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 traded at 23,877 in the pre-open trade, down 178 points or 0.74 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex shed 550 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down 547 points or 0.71 per cent at 76,397 in pre-open session.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens slightly higher against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.91, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.95 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Coal India, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Wipro, OMCs in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Coal India, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Wipro India, and oil marketing companies are in focus for Wednesday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,009
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,009, down 82 points.
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Gold & silver prices decline on rising bond yields amid rate-hike concern
Stock Market LIVE: Gold and silver futures declined as bond yields rose, reducing the precious metals’ charm as safe-haven assets. The futures fell 1.26 per cent and 2.05 per cent, respectively.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices continued to gain as escalating tension between the US and Iran in West Asia kept investors on edge with worries about further supply disruption. The October futures were quoted at $96.47, up 1.3 per cent.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline as renewed US-Iran tension, rate-hike worries weigh
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific markets, markets were trading lower as renewed West Asia tension sparked up inflation worries while traders anticipate a rate hike in the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.9 per cent and 3.08 per cent down, respectively.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures steady
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were steady as traders assessed the probable effect on inflation of rising oil prices and bet on rate hike. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.05 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.79 per cent and 0.71 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.03 per cent down.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower as global equities declined on inflation and rate-hike concerns. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex slumped 723.44 points or 0.94 per cent to 76,220.84 and the Nifty50 was down 226.35 points or 0.94 per cent at 23,829.45. Infosys, Eicher Motors, and Shriram Finance were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.87 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT declined over 2 per cent and underperformed other sectoral indices. The Nifty Auto, the Nifty FMCG, and the Nifty FMCG also underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare outperformed.