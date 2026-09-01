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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets fall on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note. Most Asian markets fell in early deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open lower, tracking negative global cues. Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged fire at the Strait of Hormuz.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 8:45 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as oil prices advanced after the US and Iran resumed exchanging fire in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 24,200, down 52 points. 
 
Markets in Asia-Pacific were trading lower amid renewed geopolitical tensions, as investors assessed Nvidia Corp.’s announcement of a $3.5 billion investment in MediaTek Inc. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat with a negative bias.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent and 0.33 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.12 per cent lower. 
 
Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for the first time in about a month at the Strait of Hormuz, renewing the simmering tension. The October futures were trading 0.18 per cent higher at $90.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively.
 

IPO Today

Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Tuesday.  
 
Fly-Hi Maritime and Farm Peace IPOs will also open for subscription on Tuesday.
 
Purple Style Labs IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, three IPOs are also entering the second day of subscription. These are Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, and Phychem Technologies. 
 
Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solutions IPOs are entering the final day of subscription. 
 
Similarly, Complete Sports and Management and Paluck Technologies IPOs will also open for the final day of subscription.
 

IPO Listing Today

 
Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air, and Hy-Tech Engineers  will debut on exchanges on Tuesday.

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE: ITC, Happiest Minds, ICICI Bank, PVR Inox, Cipla in focus

Stock Market LIVE: ITC, Happiest Minds, ICICI Bank, PVR Inox, and Cipla are in focus in Tuesday's session. Here's why.

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,189

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,188.5, down 63 points. 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE: RBI Forex forward book hit record $136.7 billion on surging overseas deposits

Stock Market LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's foreign exchange forward position climbed to an ​all-time high of $136.7 billion in July, fuelled by a surge in overseas deposits following the central bank's measures to attract dollar inflows and support the rupee. Read more. 
 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for the first time in about a month at the Strait of Hormuz, renewing the simmering tension. The October futures were trading 0.18 per cent higher at $90.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline on renewed US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in Asia-Pacific were trading lower amid renewed geopolitical tensions, as investors assessed Nvidia Corp.’s announcement of a $3.5 billion investment in MediaTek Inc. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat with a negative bias.

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade slightly higher

Stock Market LIVE: Following an overnight dismal session on Wall Street, the US stock futures were trading slightly higher on Tuesday morning while traders assessed the risk of inflation and concern about growth amid renewed tension between the US and Iran. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.07 per cent higher, respectively. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent and 0.33 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.12 per cent lower. 
 

7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsStock Market Todaystock marketsNifty 50IPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:49 AM IST