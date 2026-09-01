Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets fall on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 1, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as oil prices advanced after the US and Iran resumed exchanging fire in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 24,200, down 52 points.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were trading lower amid renewed geopolitical tensions, as investors assessed Nvidia Corp.’s announcement of a $3.5 billion investment in MediaTek Inc. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat with a negative bias.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent and 0.33 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.12 per cent lower.

Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for the first time in about a month at the Strait of Hormuz, renewing the simmering tension. The October futures were trading 0.18 per cent higher at $90.90 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively.

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Fly-Hi Maritime and Farm Peace IPOs will also open for subscription on Tuesday.

Purple Style Labs IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, three IPOs are also entering the second day of subscription. These are Ashutosh Fibre, Shanti Inorganics, and Phychem Technologies.

Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solutions IPOs are entering the final day of subscription.

Similarly, Complete Sports and Management and Paluck Technologies IPOs will also open for the final day of subscription.

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