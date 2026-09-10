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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty around 23,400; auto, IT shares underperform

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.12 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.15 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly amid negative global cues.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
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9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT rebounds, auto falls in sectoral space

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT bounced back after brutal selloff seen in the last trade. Meanwhile, auto and pharma indices were among top losers.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs diverge as midcaps fall, smallcaps gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Midcap 100 index lost 0.15 per cent in opening session while Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 0.21 per cent.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top Sensex gainers & losers at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI, Axis Bank and ITC among top Sensex gainers in opening deals, while M&M and Tata Steel emerged as laggards. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,450 at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty traded 35 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 23,467 in opening session.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex ekes out 75-pt gain in opening trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 73 points or 0.10 per cent to 74,838 despite higher crude oil prices and weak Asian market mood.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near 23,450 in pre-open deals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 added 15 points or 0.06 per cent in pre-open deals to 23,446.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 30 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was down 27 points or 0.04 per cent at 74,737 in pre-open session.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 14 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.25, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.11 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg. 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskyy blocking peace deal with Russia, says Trump

Stock Market LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to strike a peace deal with Ukraine, but the existing deep cultural animosity with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is blocking the step, US President Donald Trump said. Read more. 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Pru AMC, Meesho, Wipro, Shakti Pumps, Hindustan Zinc in focus

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Meesho, Wipro India, Shakti Pumps, and Hindustan Zinc shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why. 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty 23,494

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,494, down 59 points. 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices erase gains, but steady around $101-per-barrel mark

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude price rose nearly $102 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the persistent West Asia tension darkened the supply outlook. The September futures were quoted at $101.22, down 0.43 per cent. 
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets fall

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower on Thursday morning as traders weighed the inflation outlook as oil prices continued to rise and as overnight losses on Wall Street weighed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were down 0.99 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively. 
 

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced on Thursday morning, following an overnight dismal session on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.25 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.77 per cent and 0.48 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.64 per cent lower. 
 

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 10, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading in a narrow range as traders assessed the oil price outlook amid persistent geopolitical tension.  As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 65.11 points or 0.09 per cent to 74,829.34 and the Nifty50 was up 11 points or 0.05 per cent at 23,442.50. 
 

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsIPOsIPO marketNifty 50stock market trading

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:47 AM IST