Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty around 23,400; auto, IT shares underperform
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.12 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.15 per cent
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.12 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.15 per cent
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsIPOsIPO marketNifty 50stock market trading
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:47 AM IST