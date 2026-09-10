Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty around 23,400; auto, IT shares underperform

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 10, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading in a narrow range as traders assessed the oil price outlook amid persistent geopolitical tension. As of 9:20 AM, the Sensex rose 65.11 points or 0.09 per cent to 74,829.34 and the Nifty50 was up 11 points or 0.05 per cent at 23,442.50.