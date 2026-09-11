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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asian markets tumble on rising bond yields, oil prices

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets declined as higher bond yields and oil prices dented risk sentiment

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to slump at open amid negative global cues.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 8:17 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 11, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a dismal opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index as global equities declined sharply, tracking rising bond yields and energy prices. The futures were quoted at 23,348, down 137 points. 
 
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street, as traders weighed the inflation outlook amid high oil prices, and as bond yields advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. 
 
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.6 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.65 per cent lower.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was trading firmly around the 5 per cent mark in the Asian trade hours. It settled at 4.95 per cent on Thursday. 
 
Oil prices erased gains after touching almost the $110-per-barrel mark as tensions in West Asia heightened, weighing on the supply outlook. Further, Saudi Arabia told the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that its oil production fell to the lowest level since 1990 in the last month. 
 
The September futures were quoted at $107.8 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.09 per cent. 
 
Gold and silver futures fell 0.84 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, as bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve increased after data showed the Producer Price Index rose last month and the data for July was upwardly revised.  
 

IPO Today

On Friday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.  
 
The IPOs of Veegaland Developers, Maharaja & Speedex, Om Galaxy, Raksan Transformers, and Panchatv Bharat will open for subscription for the second day.
 
In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
 
In the SME segment, Infrax Renewable, Vinod Texworld, and Amtech Esters will also enter the final day of subscription. 
 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets slump as higher bond yields, oil prices dent risk appetite

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street, as traders weighed the inflation outlook amid high oil prices, and as bond yields advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as oil erases gain; US CPI release in focus

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced as oil prices erased gains after touching the $110-per-barrel mark, while traders await for US CPI data to get fresh clues about inflation outlook and Federal Reserve's policy action. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.19 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively. 

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.6 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.65 per cent lower.
 

7:43 AM

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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsNifty 50IPOsSME IPOsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeUS 10-year Treasury yieldstock markets

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:59 AM IST