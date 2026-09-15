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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asian markets fall as firm oil prices weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index, while its Asian peers logged losses in inflation concerns

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to start the first session after three-day break on a positive note amid negative global cues.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 will open on a positive note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,525, up 39 points.
 
The Indian financial markets were closed on Monday for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.  
 
Asia-Pacific markets declined as traders weighed the inflation outlook and the possibility of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in this week’s policy meeting amid firm oil prices. The Hang Seng and Kospi fell 0.62 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.29 per cent and 0.48 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.56 per cent down. 
 
Oil prices were trading higher amid supply concerns due to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure. The September futures were quoted at $107.06 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.81 per cent. 
 
Both the gold and silver futures were down 0.21 per cent as rate-hike bets reduced the charm of these precious metals.  
 

IPO Today

Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp, and Quanto Agroworld initial public offers (IPOs) will open on Tuesday.
 
On Tuesday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s IPOs will enter the second day of the offer.  
 
The IPO of Veegaland Developers, Maharaja & Speedex, Om Galaxy, Raksan Transformers, and Panchatv Bharat will open for subscription for the third day.
 

IPO Listing Today

Pranav Constructions will debut on the exchanges on Tuesday. The grey market premium (GMP) was quoted at ₹52, which indicated an estimated listing price of ₹176 and a listing gain of 41.94 per cent. 
 

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning as oil prices advaned, bond yields rose, raising concern about a rate hike. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.11 per cent and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.04 per cent. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.29 per cent and 0.48 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.56 per cent down. 
 

7:40 AM

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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarket newsNifty 50Asia MarketsGlobal MarketsUS marketsBrent crudeUS-Iran tensionsIPOsSME IPOsstock market trading

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST