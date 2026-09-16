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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points at pre-open, Nifty tops 23,100; Asia markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were mixed as traders await the US Federal Reserve's policy decision

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a tepid note on Wednesday.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a tepid note as oil prices rose and bond yields hit a multi-year high ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The futures were quoted at 23,211.50, down 16 points. 
 
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors anticipate a rate hike by the US Fed amid concerns about price pressure due to firm energy prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 per cent. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.63 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.78 per cent lower. 
 
The benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 5.04 per cent on Tuesday, marking the highest level in nearly two decades.
 
Brent crude was steady in early deals on Wednesday after data showed inventory in the US increased despite concerns about supply from Saudi Arabia. The September futures were quoted at $108.52 per barrel, up 0.02 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
Gold futures fell 0.17 per cent while silver futures rose 0.55 per cent as rate-hike bets increased ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision.  
 

IPO Today

SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors’ initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription on Wednesday.
 
Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp, and Quanto Agroworld IPOs are entering the second day of the subscription.
 
On Wednesday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s IPOs will enter the third day of the offer.  
 

IPO Listing Today

Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems will debut on the exchange on Wednesday. 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 7 paise higher at 95.89 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.96 a dollar. 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Groww in focus

Stock Market LIVE:  One 97 Communication (Paytm), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shares are in focus. Here's why. 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US 10-year yield hits multi-year high

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 5.04 per cent on Tuesday, marking the highest level in nearly two decades.
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,235

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,235, up 11 points. 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices steady ahead of US FOMC meet outcome

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude was steady in early deals on Wednesday after data showed inventory in the US increased despite concerns about supply from Saudi Arabia. The September futures were quoted at $108.52 per barrel, up 0.02 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors anticipate a rate hike by the US Fed amid concerns about price pressure due to firm energy prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 per cent. 

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade slightly higher as oil price steadies ahead of UD Fed rate decision

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading slightly higher as oil prices steadied in the Asia session while traders await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.11 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively. 

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsStock Market TodayGlobal stock marketsBrent crudeBond YieldsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 7:58 AM IST