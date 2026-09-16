Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points at pre-open, Nifty tops 23,100; Asia markets mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 16, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a tepid note as oil prices rose and bond yields hit a multi-year high ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The futures were quoted at 23,211.50, down 16 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors anticipate a rate hike by the US Fed amid concerns about price pressure due to firm energy prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.19 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.25 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.63 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.78 per cent lower.

The benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 5.04 per cent on Tuesday, marking the highest level in nearly two decades.

Brent crude was steady in early deals on Wednesday after data showed inventory in the US increased despite concerns about supply from Saudi Arabia. The September futures were quoted at $108.52 per barrel, up 0.02 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold futures fell 0.17 per cent while silver futures rose 0.55 per cent as rate-hike bets increased ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision.

IPO Today

SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors’ initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription on Wednesday.

Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp, and Quanto Agroworld IPOs are entering the second day of the subscription.

On Wednesday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s IPOs will enter the third day of the offer.

IPO Listing Today