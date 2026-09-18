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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; Nifty Realty gains over 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.48 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market highlights
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as oil prices declined, lifting risk appetite despite persistent geopolitical tension.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Nifty50 was up 56.75 points or 0.24 per cent at 23,327.35 and the Sensex rose 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to 74,517.81.
 

9:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Yatharth Hospital shares hit fresh high, surge over 20% in two days

Stock Market LIVE: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price surged 20.53 per cent in two sessions as it extended record rally. The scrip scaled a new high ₹1,184 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: BoJ hikes rate to 31-year high

Stock Market LIVE: The Bank of Japan hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent, which is the highest level since 1995. In the policy statement, the central bank said that the move was taken as there was a concern about inflation rising beyond its target rate of 2 per cent, according to news reports
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Realty rises 1.4%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty index gained 1.4 per cent to become the top gainer. 
 

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs gain at open

Stock Market LIVE: From the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained, up 0.50 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively. 
 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, L&T top gainers

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, Eternal, L&T, IndiGo, Airtel and Adani Ports were the top gainers. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech slipped up to 3 per cent.
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 above 23,300

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 46.65 points or 0.20 per cent to trade at 23,317.
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 241 points

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex gained 241.50 points or 0.32 per cent to trade at 74,556.09 at open. 
 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,334 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: In the pre-open, the Nifty 50 index added 64 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,334.

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains points 260 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 260 points or 0.37 per cent in pre-open to settle at 74,575.
 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 22 paise stronger at 95.71 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.93 a dollar. 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Will Nifty, Bank Nifty reverse the downtrend? Here's what tech analysts say

Stock Market LIVE: Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking says that the Nifty is showing signs of a pullback after forming higher highs and higher lows on Thursday, and adds that the key hurdle stands at 23,600 levels. Read more. 
 

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Tata group stocks, Wipro, BEL, Asian Paints, Puravankara shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Tata group stocks, Wipro, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, and Puravankara shares are in focus on Friday. Here's why.

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,330

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,329.50, flat

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fall

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined in Asian trading hours as supply concerns eased slightly, with investors hoping for alternative routes to secure supply from the West Asia region. The September futures were quoted at $104.02 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsIPOsNSE IPOstock market tradingNifty 50Global MarketsBrent crude

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:56 AM IST