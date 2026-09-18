Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; Nifty Realty gains over 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.48 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.48 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsIPOsNSE IPOstock market tradingNifty 50Global MarketsBrent crude
First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:56 AM IST