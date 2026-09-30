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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 22,700; Nifty IT rises 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.58 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading in a narrow range as traders assessed the oil price volatility.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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10:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Adroit Industries shares records whopping 86% listing gain

10:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Swastika Infra lists with 8% premium

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Swastika Infra listed at 8 per cent premium on Wednesday. The scrip started trading at ₹200 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, reflecting a premium of 8.11 per cent over the issue price of ₹185. Read more. 

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Power Mech Projects share price gains 6% as it bags order worth ₹549 crore

Stock Market LIVE: Power Mech Project share price gained 5.7 per cent to ₹2,535 in the intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company bagged an order worth ₹549 crore order from Adani Group's Moxie Power for a contract period of 60 months.

10:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE: As of 10:00 AM, the Sensex rose 166.67 points or 0.23 per cent to 72,695.74 and the Nifty50 fell 6.90 points or 0.03 per cent to 22,723.10.
 

9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty on path to record worst 9-month streak in 15 years

Stock Market LIVE: The Indian benchmark indices are set to post worst nine-month performance in CY2026 in 15 years. Both the indices recorded double-digit decline during the period. Here's why. 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE: NLC India share price gains over 2%; co forms JV with NALCO to build thermal power plant

Stock Market LIVE: Shares of NLC India gained 2.3 per cent to ₹261.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the company formed a 50:50 joint venture with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to build a 1,080 megawatt (MW) thermal plant. 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: All thematic indices advance

Stock Market LIVE: All thematic indices advanced on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal & pharma sectors losers; PSU bank rallies

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer following a 1 per cent rise, while metal and pharma indices were the top losers.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap & Smallcap indices gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.50 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was higher by 0.66 per cent.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS top Sensex gainer, Adani Ports falls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here is a look at the top gainers and losers from Sensex pack in opening trade today:
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 22,700

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 lost 45 points or 0.20 per cent to 22,671 in opening trade.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex ekes out 60-pt gain in opening trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex added 66 points or 0.09 per cent to 72,595 at open.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 22,650 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 declined 51 points or 0.23 per cent to 22,665 in pre-open.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 90 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex declined 93.75 points or 0.13 per cent to 72,435 in pre-open session.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens higher against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise higher at 95.95 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.99 a dollar. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsAsia Marketsglobal stock marketstock marketsUS stock marketsNifty 50IPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 7:55 AM IST