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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Nifty IT falls over 1%
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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Nifty IT falls over 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex fell as IT and media shares declined. Oil prices continued to rise amid escalating tension between the US and Iran, which dented the risk sentiment.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Indoco Remedies shares falls 5.5% as US FDA issues seven observations to its Goa facility

Stock Market LIVE: Indoco Remedies share price fell 5.5 per cent to ₹248.06 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the US Food and Drug Administration completed inspection of its manufacturing facility located in Goa and issues seven observation in form 483. 

Form 483 is issues when the regulator finds violation of good manufacturing practices (GMP). 

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT slips 1.2%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Media index cracked 2.7 per cent to become the top loser. It was followed by the Nifty IT index, which fell 1.2 per cent.
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade lower

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded lower at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.21 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 0.18 per cent. 
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers

Stock Market LIVE: From the 30-share Sensex pack, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Airtel and Trent were the gainers. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, and M&M were the top losers.
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,845

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index fell 43.60 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 23,845.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 185 points

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex slipped at open as elevated oil prices weighed on the sentiment. The 30-share index traded 185 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 76,329.
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 23,883 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index dropped 14.55 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 23,883.15 in pre-open. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 69 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index slipped 69 points or 0.09 per cent to  settle at 76,445 in pre-open. 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 10 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.40, compared to Friday's close of 94.50 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg. 

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Opportunities turning selective in metal space

Stock Market LIVE: As investors rush to bet on metal stocks, noting recent rally, the opportunities turned selective in the space, according to analysts. Read more.  

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE: NSE to implement new pre-open session from Monday

Stock Market LIVE: National Stock Exchange (NSE) will implement new system of pre-open session from Monday, which will assist determining the opening price of the stock. The overall timining of the pre-open session remained unchanged but the type of order, order matching, and order will be altered. More details. 

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking recommends Acme Solar, Balaji Amines & IOLCP

Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking recommended Acme Solar Holdings, Balaji Amines, and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals as buy ideas for Monday's session. The brokerage is bullish on these stocks as they see positive indicators. Read more. 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: LIC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Dixon, Chalet Hotels, TCS shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Dixon Technologies, Chalet Hotels, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why. 

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,968

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,968, down 81 points. 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes at each other’s tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The September futures were quoted at $96.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.89 per cent. 
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsStock Market Todaystock market tradingIPOsSME IPOsNifty 50Brent crudeGlobal stock markets

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:54 AM IST