Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Nifty IT falls over 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsStock Market Todaystock market tradingIPOsSME IPOsNifty 50Brent crudeGlobal stock markets
First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:54 AM IST