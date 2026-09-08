Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty below 23,700; realty, auto shares weigh
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.07 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.08 per cent
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
WebinarsNew
Deep DiveNew
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.07 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.08 per cent
9:46 AM
9:34 AM
9:32 AM
9:26 AM
9:23 AM
9:20 AM
9:12 AM
9:12 AM
9:01 AM
8:52 AM
8:42 AM
8:32 AM
8:22 AM
8:12 AM
8:02 AM
7:33 AM
Topics :SensexMarket newsMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsNifty 50IPOsSME IPOsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude
First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:48 AM IST