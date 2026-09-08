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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty below 23,700; realty, auto shares weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.07 per cent while the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.08 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined amid rising geopolitical tension.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Garuda Construction shares jump 11% as unit bags overseas order

Stock Market LIVE: Garuda Construction and Engineering share price jumped 10.68 per cent to the day’s high of ₹197.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company’s unit signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Almasarat Company to construct, and develop a 93-storey landmark tower in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The estimated revenue potential is ₹1,800 crore. 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Metal rises 0.4%

Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral, majority of the indices traded in the red. The Nifty Metal, however, bucked the trend as it gained 0.39 per cent. 
 

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade in red

Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded in the red at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.17 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.24 per cent.
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers

Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, BEL, Adani Ports, Eternal and Tata Steel were the gainers. M&M, Trent, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and TCS were the losers. 
 

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 index below 23,700

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty 50 index fell 89 points or 0.38 per cent to trade at 23,699. 
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 319 points

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark  Sensex index traded 319 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 75,813. 
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 23,743 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 23,743 in pre-open, down 36.05 points or 0.15 per cent. 
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 162 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex dropped 162.53 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 75,970.28 in pre-open. 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 3 paise weaker at 94.51 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.49 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian Paints, Swiggy, RBL Bank, BoB & defence shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Asian Paints, Swiggy, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda and defence shares are in focus for Tuesday's session. Here's why. 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,787

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 23,787, down 81 points. 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Yen hits 7-month high against US dollar; traders anticipate rate hike

Stock Market LIVE: The Japanese yen strangthened to the highest level since February against the US dollar on Tuesday morning as traders rushed to unwind their short position amid expectation of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan, Reuters reported. 

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices fall as traders assess US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices were trading lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that the agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman is imminent. Investors now await the response of the US. Brent crude’s September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent. 
 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as gains in technology shares supported, while ongoing US-Iran tension weighed on risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.35 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively. 
 
Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.82 per cent. 

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading lower on Tuesday morning as investors assessed the oil price volatility amid the renewed US and Iran tension. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. 


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Topics :SensexMarket newsMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsNifty 50IPOsSME IPOsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:48 AM IST