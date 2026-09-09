Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent above $99

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 9, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated the Nifty50 may extend losses as Brent crude prices continued to rise, with no signs of a truce in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,657, down 97 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained bullish for artificial-intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.36 per cent, tracking gains in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note settled at 4.8 per cent on Tuesday.

Oil prices were trading near the highest level since July as the US and Iran continued to exchange fire at the Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about the supply from the region. The September futures were quoted at $99.26, down 0.05 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.44 per cent and 0.42 per cent lower, respectively.

IPO Today

In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Wednesday.

Moreover, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems’ IPOs will open for subscription for the second day.

Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics IPOs will enter the final day of subscription. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.