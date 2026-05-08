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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts at pre-open, Nifty near 24,200; Asia markets decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex declined, tracking negative global cues.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower at pre-open.

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 8, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell, tracking negative global cues amid renewed US and Iran tension.  
Asia-Pacific markets declined in early trade on Friday as tensions increased upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.13 per cent lower as investors continued to grapple with conflicting signals from the US and Iran. 
 
Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to $101.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as hopes for an end to hostilities in West Asia faded in the near-term faded. 
 
Both the Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent higher.  

Q4 results today

 
ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Steels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Northern Arc Capital, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Swiggy, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Urban Company will release their fourth-quarter results.
 

Listing Today

 
OnEMI Technology Solutions will list on the exchanges on Friday. The grey market premium was at ₹27, which indicated a listing price of ₹198 and a 15.79 per cent listing gain.  
 
The mainboard initial public offer was subscribed 9.96 times on the last day. The company sought to raise ₹925.92 crore. 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex settled at 77,644.58 levels, down 199.94 points or 0.26 per cent, and the NSE Nifty50 rose 91.90 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,234.75 levels.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee slumps 32 paise against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 32 paise weaker against the US dollar at 94.57. It settled at 94.25 a dollar on Thursday.

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IEX, Manappuram Finance, 8 others to go ex-date next week

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Indian Energy Exchange, Manappuram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Kennametal India, NRB Bearings, PAE, Gopal Snacks, and HBG Hotels are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, May 11, 2026, to Friday, May 15, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders. Read more. 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty, BDL; check details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on Bank Nifty and Bharat Dynamics. Here's why. 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Britannia, SBI, BSE, MRF, MCX, Hyundai Motor India, Emami shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India, BSE, MRF, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Hyundai Motor India, Emami shares will be in focus in Friday's session. Here's why. 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,285

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,284.50, down 99 points. 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,010; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100. Read more. 

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jump over 1% after renewed hostilities between US, Iran

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were up more than 1 per cent on Friday after renewed fighting broke out between the US and Iran, threatening a shaky ​ceasefire and dashing hopes for progress on reopening the Strait ​of Hormuz, a key oil and gas transit route. Read more. 

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline; US & Iran exchanges fire at Strait of Hormuz

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets declined in early trade on Friday as tensions increased upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 1.05 per cent and 1.36 per cent down, respectively. 

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US military strikes Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas in southern Iran: Report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following reports of multiple explosions near the Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Thursday (local time), Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a senior US official, stated that the US military conducted strikes on these strategically vital maritime corridors of the Islamic Republic. Read more. 

7:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise; US-Iran tension in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in early trade on Friday amid renewed tension between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.13 per cent lower as investors continued to grapple with conflicting signals from the US and Iran. 

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsStock Market Todaystock market tradingNifty 50BSE SensexGift NiftyQ4 ResultsUS-Iran tensionsBrent crude

First Published: May 08 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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