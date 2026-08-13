Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts rise; Brent crude snaps six-day rally

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 13, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a dismal start for the benchmark index, Nifty50 , amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,447.50, down 26 points.

Asian markets advanced on Thursday as technology shares rebounded and as an in-line US inflation print for July eased worries about monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.76 per cent higher as shares of Samsung Inc and SK Hynix surged.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 1.45 per cent and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 per cent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.54 per cent higher.

Brent crude snapped a six-day rally after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) forecasted lower demand for the commodity in 2026 as higher prices due to the US-Iran war weighed. The August future contract was quoted at $87.96 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent.

The gold futures were flat, and silver futures were trading 0.53 per cent down.

Q1 Results Today

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Avanti Feeds, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Brigade Enterprises, Centum Electronics, CESC, DCW, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Fino Payments Bank, Brainbees Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Ipca Laboratories, ITI, JSW Cement, Jtekt India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kennametal India, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Minda Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Relaxo Footwears, Sammaan Capital, Solar Industries India, Baazar Style Retail, Supriya Lifescience, Swan Corp, Tega Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Travel Food Services, Unicommerce Esolutions, V2 Retail, VST Tillers Tractors, Welspun Living

IPO Today

Credent Connect initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.90 crore.

Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket IPO will enter the second day of subscription. Q&T Foods and Pramodini Medicare IPOs will also open for subscription for the second day.

Similarly, Sham Foam and Fascinate Textiles IPOs are opening for the final day of subscription.