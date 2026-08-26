Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall; Brent crude extends loss

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher as oil prices extended losses as Iran and Oman co-operate to open the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were quoted at 24,558, up 87 points.

Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced while investors exercised caution ahead of high-stakes earning and outlook from Nvidia Corp, due later on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose, while South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.02 per cent and 0.95 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.3 per cent and 0.32 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.66 per cent higher.

Oil prices extended losses after shedding 2 per cent in the previous session as investors sighed in relief on news that Iran and Oman discussed an ‘interim framework’ aimed at resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The September futures were quoted at $85.43 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.35 per cent.

The Gold and silver futures were trading 0.46 per cent and 1.13 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

The IPO of Annu Projects will enter the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹175.06 crore.

The Sumax Engineering ’s ₹53.40-crore IPO will also open for subscription for the second day.

Symbiotec Pharmalab, Skyways Air, and Hy-Tech Engineers IPOs will enter the final day of the subscription.

In the SME segment, Madhur Knit and ABH Healthcare IPOs will also enter the final day of the subscription.

Augmont Enterprises IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The company is aiming to raise ₹825 crore.

IPO Listing Today

Gaja Alternative Asset Management will debut on exchanges on Wednesday. The grey market premium (GMP) indicated a listing gain of 11.56 per cent over the issue price of ₹160.