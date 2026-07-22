Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; pharma shares in focus; most Asia mkts rise

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 22, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices advanced due to ongoing US-Iran tensions. The futures were quoted at 24,102, down 79 points.

Most Asian markets were trading higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following better-than-expected earnings reports from major chip firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.93 per cent and 6.01 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.74 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.29 per cent higher.

Oil prices advanced on Wednesday morning as US President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of talks with Iran while Washington extended its strikes at Iran and continued to hit new military tragets.

The July future contract was quoted at $92.54, up 1.7 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 1.21 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CIE Automotive India, CSB Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Geojit Financial Services, HEG, HFCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), IIFL Finance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, Jubilant Ingrevia, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, NACL Industries, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nestlé India, NTPC Green Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, SRF, Stylam Industries, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, Tips Music, UCO Bank, United Spirits, UTI Asset Management Company, Vardhman Special Steels

IPO Today

Metalic Technoforge initial IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets.