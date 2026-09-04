Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Watch TodayNifty OutlookNepal FloodsNitin Gadkari Retrofit DeviceNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFStock Market Holiday?
Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty near 23,900; Asia markets advance
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty near 23,900; Asia markets advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asian shares advanced

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market live, sensex today
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex will likely open slightly higher as global equities rose on allied fears about rate hikes in the US.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 4, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as global equities rose amid subsiding rate-hike fears following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve official. 
 
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets advanced as fears about monetary tightening in the US settled after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would be comfortable holding rates at the current level in case the price pressure doesn’t surprise on the upside. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively. 
 
Traders now await the release of August payroll data, scheduled for later today. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher. 
 
Oil prices continued to rise amid the renewed and simmering tension between the US and Iran. The October futures were quoted at $96.12 per barrel, up 0.31 per cent. 
 
The Gold and silver futures were trading 0.25 and 0.21 per cent down, respectively. 
 

IPO Today

Qualiance International’s initial public offer is opening for subscription on Friday. The company is seeking to raise ₹45.11 crore from the primary market. 
 

IPO Listing Today

Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solution will debut on the exchanges on Friday. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,910 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty 50 index settled 37.45 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 23,910.90 in pre-open. 
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 511 points

Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex index gained 511 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 76,664 in pre-open.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar ahead of August jobs report

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise higher at 94.45 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 94.49 a dollar. 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Iran hits Kuwait following US's strikes

Stock Market LIVE: Sirens went off in parts of Kuwait as air defence systems intercepted missiles as Iran launched strikes in a retaliation for the US's bombardments earlier, this week as the tension escalated. Read more. 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE: UltraTech, Cipla, Sterlite, Tata Power, OMCs in focus

Stock Market LIVE: UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Power, and oil marketing companies are in focus on Friday. Here's why.

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,031

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,031, up 55 points. 

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices continued to rise amid the renewed and simmering tension between the US and Iran. The October futures were quoted at $96.12 per barrel, up 0.31 per cent. 

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance as US Fed rate hike fears subside

Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, markets advanced as fears about monetary tightening in the US declined after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would be comfortable holding rates at the current level in case the price pressure doesn’t surprise on the upside. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively. 
 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as traders await August jobs report

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in early trade as traders await August's non-farm payroll data, scheduled to be released later on Friday, to get further clues about the US Federal Reserve's policy action. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.06 and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher. 
 

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsMarket newsGlobal stock marketsStock Market Todayglobal stock marketNifty 50IPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:52 AM IST