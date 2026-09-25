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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Nikkei rises 1%; Brent crude near $106

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly higher open for the Nifty50, while its Asian peers were mixed in early deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open slightly higher on Friday as oil prices declined on hope for US-Iran truce.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:40 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may rebound at the open amid news that the US and Iran are working on a plan to end the war. The futures were quoted at 23,142, up 44 points.
 
Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent. 
 
Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday. 
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher. 
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note extended gains to 5.22 per cent. 
 
Brent crude prices fell over 1 per cent in Asian trade hours as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased after reports said both parties are exploring a phased path out of the war. The September futures were quoted at $105.73, down 1.18 per cent.
 
Gold and silver futures were up 0.61 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. 
 

IPO Today

 
On Friday, the initial public offers (IPOs) of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel and Runwal Enterprises are opening for subscription.
 
Additionally, Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo IPOs are aso opening for subscription.
 
Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the second day of subscription.
 
In the mainboard section, Adroit Industries, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, and ArMee Infotech IPOs will open for the third day of subscription. 
 
In the SME segment, Unitec Fibres, S.K.Offset, Liqvd Digital, Pooja Logistics, and Coreintegra Consulting IPOs are entering the final day. 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE: PB Fintech, MCX, NSE, Inox Green, Waaree Energies, Dr Lal Path Labs in focus

Stock Market LIVE: PB Fintech, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Inox Green Energy, Waaree Energies, and Dr. Lal Path Labs shares are in focus on Friday. Here's why. 

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,092

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,092, down 18 points. 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fell over 1 per cent in Asian trade hours as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased after reports said both parties are exploring a phased path out of the war. The September futures were quoted at $105.73, down 1.18 per cent.

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed as traders assess Trump-Xi meet

Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent. 
 
Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday. 

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures flat

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading flat on Friday morning post a dismal session on Wall Street as bond yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading flat. 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher. 
 



7:42 AM

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarkets NewsMarketsNifty 50Asia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsstock marketsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:53 AM IST