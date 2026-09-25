Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Nikkei rises 1%; Brent crude near $106

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 25, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may rebound at the open amid news that the US and Iran are working on a plan to end the war. The futures were quoted at 23,142, up 44 points.

Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent.

Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note extended gains to 5.22 per cent.

Brent crude prices fell over 1 per cent in Asian trade hours as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased after reports said both parties are exploring a phased path out of the war. The September futures were quoted at $105.73, down 1.18 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were up 0.61 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

On Friday, the initial public offers (IPOs) of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel and Runwal Enterprises are opening for subscription.

Additionally, Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo IPOs are aso opening for subscription.

Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the second day of subscription.

In the mainboard section, Adroit Industries, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, and ArMee Infotech IPOs will open for the third day of subscription.

In the SME segment, Unitec Fibres, S.K.Offset, Liqvd Digital, Pooja Logistics, and Coreintegra Consulting IPOs are entering the final day.