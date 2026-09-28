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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Kospi down 2%; Brent rises on US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50, while its most Asian peers fell in early deals

SI Reporter New Delhi
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Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty50 and the Sensex may open on a negative note as oil prices rose.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 9:01 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a tepid note with a negative bias as oil prices rose and most global equities declined. The futures were quoted at 23,118.50, down 69 points. 
 
Most Asian markets declined on Monday morning as elevated energy costs cast a shadow on the inflation outlook and raised bets about further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 2.07 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. 
 
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.93 per cent and 0.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.48 per cent higher. 
 
Brent crude rose over 1 per cent after Iran stuck to its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with no concrete response from Washington. The September futures rose 1.55 per cent to $106 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
 
Gold and silver futures declined 1.77 per cent and 2.92 per cent, respectively.
 

IPO Today

SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Monday. In the SME segment, Acme Universal Safezone 9, Shivchem Agro, and Pind Hospitality IPOs are opening. 
 
The IPO of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel, and Runwal Enterprises are entering the second day of subscription. 
 
Additionally, the IPOs of Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo are entering the second day of subscription.
 
Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.
 

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise weaker at 95.86 a dollar on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 95.82 a dollar. 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Angel One sees extremely weak setup in Nifty's tech setup

Stock Market LIVE: The technical setup of the benchmark Nifty50 index remained extremely weak, according to Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. He sees support at 23,000. Read more. 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai, HBL Engineering & Pearl Global on analysts' radar

Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking's Technical Research Vice President Sachin Gupta sees bullish momentum in Hyundai India, HBL Engineering, and Pearl Global Industries' charts. Here's why. 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE: SAIL, ITC, Petronet LNG, M&M, Tata Steel, NTPC in focus

Stock Market LIVE: Steel Authority of India (SAIL), ITC, Petronet LNG, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Steel, and NTPC shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why. 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,115

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,115, down 73 points. 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises 1%

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rose over 1 per cent after Iran stuck to its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with no concrete response from Washington. The September futures rose 1.55 per cent to $106 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
 

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets decline

Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets declined on Monday morning as elevated energy costs cast a shadow on the inflation outlook and raised bets about further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 2.07 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. 
 

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined on Monday morning as traders assessed the probability of US and Iran reaching a deal regarding West Asia hostilities. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell 0.32 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.93 per cent and 0.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.48 per cent higher. 
 

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVENifty 50Markets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsGlobal stock marketsstock marketsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:42 AM IST