Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Kospi down 2%; Brent rises on US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 28, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a tepid note with a negative bias as oil prices rose and most global equities declined. The futures were quoted at 23,118.50, down 69 points.

Most Asian markets declined on Monday morning as elevated energy costs cast a shadow on the inflation outlook and raised bets about further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. South Korea’s Kospi and mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 2.07 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.93 per cent and 0.51 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.48 per cent higher.

Brent crude rose over 1 per cent after Iran stuck to its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with no concrete response from Washington. The September futures rose 1.55 per cent to $106 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures declined 1.77 per cent and 2.92 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

The IPO of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel, and Runwal Enterprises are entering the second day of subscription.

Additionally, the IPOs of Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo are entering the second day of subscription.

Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.