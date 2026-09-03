Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts ; Most Asian markets gain; Brent crude tops $95

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may snap a three-day losing streak at open as US President The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may snap a three-day losing streak at open as US President Donald Trump played down the prospect of a prolonged conflict with Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,087, up 86 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets traded higher after Trump said that the fresh strikes on Iran would be ‘short-lived’ and that the US has crucial control over the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.12 per cent and 1.13 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.56 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.45 per cent higher.

Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after snapping a three-day rally in the previous session following Trump’s remarks about the renewed tension. The October futures were quoted at $95.62 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.41 per cent.

The gold and silver futures rose on Thursday morning as bond yields eased a bit following a temporary decline in oil prices post Trump’s remarks. The futures were up 0.97 per cent and 1.33 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

Fly-Hi Maritime and Farm Peace IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today

Lumino Industries will debut on the exchanges on Thursday. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) was quoting at ₹121.5, which indicated a listing gain of 48.17 per cent.