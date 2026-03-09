Is Nifty headed towards a bear phase? Analyst warns 19,000-mark

The Nifty has shed over 9% so far this year. Anand James of Geojit warns that the NSE benchmark could dip toward 22,000 or all-the-way to 19,000-mark in case it breaks the key support at 23,535 levels

(Photo: Shutterstock)