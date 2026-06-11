Sectoral participation remained largely weak and choppy, with energy, realty, and metal stocks emerging among the top losers, while FMCG and select banking counters displayed relative resilience. Broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining around 1.5 per cent, reflecting a cautious undertone across the broader market.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following fresh developments involving the US and Iran, which initially pushed Brent crude prices higher. However, resilience in select heavyweight counters, particularly banking majors, helped limit the downside. Market participants also remained watchful of foreign institutional flows, movements in the rupee, and global bond yields, all of which continue to influence near-term market direction.

Technically, the Nifty continues to face selling pressure on every rise despite the recent strength in the banking pack. The key hurdle remains intact around the 20-day EMA zone near 23,550. We believe lingering geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign fund outflows are keeping market participants cautious, and a meaningful relief rally may remain elusive in the near term. In this environment, traders should align their positions accordingly, preferring pharma, healthcare, and banking stocks on the long side, while maintaining selective short positions in weaker pockets as a hedge against overnight risk.