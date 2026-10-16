Nifty conquers 20-DMA, now eyes 50-DMA breakout at 23,500: Tech analysts

Nandish Shah, senior derivative and technical analyst & deputy vice president at HDFC Securities reckons that technically the Nifty decisively cleared the key 22,776 resistance, validating last week's 'Doji' on the weekly chart. The breakout points toward a continuation of the ongoing pullback, Shah said in a note.Further, the analyst explained that the index closed above its 20-DMA, while both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) turned bullish on the daily chart, reinforcing the emerging uptrend.Going ahead, Shah believes that the earlier 22,776-22,800 resistance band is now likely to act as immediate support. On the upside, he sees 23,100–23,150 is the next resistance band. Whereas, a sustained break above it could open the path toward the 50 per cent retracement near 23,490, he added.Echoing a similar stance, Dharmesh Bhatt, head-derivatives research at Systematix Institutional notes that the market recovery is strengthening, with Nifty reclaiming its short-term moving averages on expanding volumes and approaching the 23,000–23,100 resistance zone.Further, the index also closed above both its 12-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 26-EMA for the first time since August 25, 2026.The analyst expects consolidation around 23,000–23,150 before a potential move towards the 50-DMA near 23,500. The immediate focus is whether the Nifty can absorb supply above 23,100 and extend towards its 50-DMA near 23,500, says Bhatt."Improving derivatives positioning, aggressive FII short covering and positive gamma support the near-term recovery, while IT and Auto remain relative-strength leaders. However, weakness in Capital Goods, Power, Pharma and Metals highlights the lack of broad-based participation," adds Bhatt.In the index derivatives, the Nifty Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) rose to 1.11, the highest reading of the October series."Max Pain moved higher to 23,100, narrowing the gap to spot to approximately 115 points. Heavy put writing and a reduction of 55 lakh in call open interest across the 22,500–23,000 strikes indicate easing overhead positioning pressure, while fresh call additions shifted towards 23,500 and above," Bhatt explains.FIIs covered short positions in index derivatives on Thursday, with the open interest declining by ₹545 crore on inflows of ₹2,552 crore, the analyst said in a note.