What next for Nifty after a gap-up open on Wed? Analysts decode strategy

Meanwhile, Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research flags that even as the Nifty is holding above the psychological 25,000 level, the advance seems to be losing its breadth with the index facing resistance near the March gap."Extreme sentiment, elevated volatility and slowing FII short covering point to a rising probability of consolidation or a pullback," said Bhatt."Nifty remains in the overbought zone and is facing resistance at 25,140, the March 02, 2026 gap. Monday's high of 25,084 remained below this gap, as did the Muhurat session high of 25,132. With the index still around 7.6 per cent above its 50-day moving average (DMA) and market breadth diverging, we expect consolidation below 25,140," explains Bhatt.The analyst, however, adds that a close above the resistance level would open the way for a rally towards 25,500.