What next for Nifty after a gap-up open on Wed? Analysts decode strategy

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, rallied over 10 per cent in recent trading days on the back of decline in crude oil prices, hopes of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax review and better-than-expected corporate earnings. On Wednesday, the Nifty seem poised for a gap-up open as crude oil prices eased and global markets rallied on Tuesday, while Indian stock markets were shut for a trading holiday. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking says that the Nifty is expected to open gap-up on Wednesday. Adding that, the index sustaining above 25,250 could open upside towards 25,400 levels. Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm believes the Indian equities appear well-positioned to extend their recent advance, with a sustained moderation in crude oil prices and a revival in foreign portfolio inflows providing a more supportive backdrop for domestic markets. Brent oil prices have declined over 22 per cent from the recent high around $118 per barrel. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought shares worth ₹53,172 crore thus far in November. READ MORE "The decline in international oil prices offers some respite from concerns over elevated energy costs, imported inflation and pressure on India's external balances," said Ponmudi. Adding that, renewed foreign investor participation has helped reinforce the recent market recovery, improving risk appetite and lending greater confidence to the domestic investment outlook. From a technical perspective, Ponmudi reckons that the Nifty is likely to maintain a positive near-term bias, while some consolidation may emerge following the sharp recent rally. The analyst sees immediate resistance in the 25,150–25,200 zones, above which the index may rally toward 25,500. On the downside, Ponmudi flags 24,800 as the crucial support, followed by 24,600.
Meanwhile, Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research flags that even as the Nifty is holding above the psychological 25,000 level, the advance seems to be losing its breadth with the index facing resistance near the March gap. "Extreme sentiment, elevated volatility and slowing FII short covering point to a rising probability of consolidation or a pullback," said Bhatt. "Nifty remains in the overbought zone and is facing resistance at 25,140, the March 02, 2026 gap. Monday's high of 25,084 remained below this gap, as did the Muhurat session high of 25,132. With the index still around 7.6 per cent above its 50-day moving average (DMA) and market breadth diverging, we expect consolidation below 25,140," explains Bhatt. The analyst, however, adds that a close above the resistance level would open the way for a rally towards 25,500.