Sensex up 6,064 pts in six days; eyes strongest pre-Diwali rally in 35 yrs

In five out of the last six trading days, FIIs have been buyers in the market, and bought stocks worth ₹18,661 crore, data shows.With yields already down 35-40 basis points (bps) from their October highs, analysts at Bernstein feel a Democrat-controlled Congress which tightens spending bodes well for Indian markets and the rupee.That said, the optimism doesn’t come without its riders. The global race to fund AI infrastructure, analysts believe, remains a powerful competing magnet for capital, while many emerging markets make a far better case for investor allocations than they did a few years ago."This greatly caps the potential inflows to India and makes them rather short-lived. We retain our Nifty target of 25,000, but expect the long-term will be shaped less by which party controls the US Congress and more by energy prices, external balances and sustainability of India’s earnings cycle," wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director at Bernstein in a November 4 coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.Even though the market revival can have a widespread character, analysts suggest the current rally is likely to be led by the large-caps that have the potential to attract big FII flows."The rally can be strong and can sustain since there will be short covering in many large-caps. Leading financials have more room to move up," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.From a technical standpoint, the Nifty seems to be aiming for the internal trendline at 24,835, says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited. The analyst, however, cautions that a dip 24,079-24,130 region, could bring back 23,700 levels back on radar.The Nifty 50, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, has moved decisively above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating a significant improvement in its overall technical structure and strengthening bullish momentum. The immediate resistance, he said, is placed around 24,600. A sustained breakout above this level could extend the upward momentum towards 24,800–25,000."On the downside, 24,400–24,300 forms the immediate support zone, followed by the crucial psychological support at 24,000. Holding above these levels will be important to sustain the prevailing positive momentum," he added.