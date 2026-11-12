Over 65% of Nifty large-cap stocks now above 200-DMAs; mid-, small-caps lag

Large-cap stocks have clearly stolen a march ahead of mid- and small-cap stocks in the recent market rally, as shown by this commonly tracked technical indicator - the 200-day moving average (200-DMA).
In general, the 200-DMA helps track the market trend; stocks quoting above the average considered to be in an upward trend, and vice versa. Similarly, the 20-DMA highlights the short-term trend for the underlying stock or index.
Amid the recent rally, 95 per cent - precisely 95 out of the Nifty 100
large-cap stocks - are now quoting above their respective short-term moving averages. In comparison, roughly 81.3% (122 stocks) of the Nifty Midcap 150 and 74 per cent (185 stocks) out of the Nifty Smallcap 250 traded above their 20-DMAs.
Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities says that the latest market breadth readings indicate a significant improvement in short-term momentum within the large-cap universe.
"With as many as 95 per cent of Nifty 100 stocks quoting above their 20-DMAs, buying interest is widespread and participation in the on-going rally is exceptionally strong. Such elevated readings typically coincide with periods of robust market momentum and improving investor sentiment," says Shah.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn highlights that when 95 per cent of stocks are above their 20-DMA, almost every large-cap is in the rally. That happens in sharp, heavy-buying bursts like the last two weeks.
"The Nifty rose about 10.5 per cent, and foreign investors put in roughly ₹46,000 crore in a single week and rupee became one of best performing currency of the week," explains Garg. ALSO READ | FIIs net buy ₹27,612 cr index futures in 7 days; long-short ratio nears 50%
At the same time, 66 out of the Nifty 100 large-cap stocks are now quoting above the long-term average. In comparison, roughly 47 per cent i.e. 70 out of the Nifty Midcap 150 and 43 per cent (107) out of the Nifty Smallcap 250 traded above their respective 200-DMAs.
Interestingly, all three indices - the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 - quote above their respective long-term moving averages.
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments reckons that data merely suggests that the run up has been steep lately, especially as only less than 20 per cent of the large-caps were trading above the 200-DMA, towards the end of October, and now more than 60 per cent were trading above the 20-DMAs.
Overall this combination, Shah says points to a market that is in a recovery and expansion phase, where momentum has strengthened considerably and institutional participation remains supportive.
From a market-cycle perspective, this is often characteristic of the early stages of a broader market recovery, where capital initially gravitates towards large-cap leaders before gradually expanding into mid- and small-cap segments. Therefore, while risk appetite has improved meaningfully, it has not yet reached a level where participation is uniformly broad-based across the market, explains Shah of SBI Securities.
Analysing the lag in performance of mid- and small-caps, Garg says data shows a rotation in leadership, not a collapse in the broader market.
"Mid- and small-caps led the first half of 2026 while the Nifty fell. By September, the Smallcap 100 was up 13 per cent for the year and the Nifty was down 10 per cent. The new money is foreign, and foreign investors buy what they can trade in size: liquid large-caps that became cheaper after the correction," explains Garg.
The analyst cautions that the risk is that the rally rests on one source of money. Either prices pause while the slower average catches up, or the leaders give back some gains. The number to watch is the 200-DMA reading moving above 70–75 per cent, says Garg.
Echoing a similar stance, James says that the recent price dip affected the small- and mid-caps more than the large-caps, which had protection from index heavy weights, especially the IT majors in the last few months.
"Not surprisingly, having gone through a sustained downtrend, a good majority of the SMIDs remain submerged below their respective 200-DMAs, pointing to plenty of room for upside for some of them," says the analyst from Geojit Investments. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.