Over 65% of Nifty large-cap stocks now above 200-DMAs; mid-, small-caps lag

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments reckons that data merely suggests that the run up has been steep lately, especially as only less than 20 per cent of the large-caps were trading above the 200-DMA, towards the end of October, and now more than 60 per cent were trading above the 20-DMAs.Overall this combination, Shah says points to a market that is in a recovery and expansion phase, where momentum has strengthened considerably and institutional participation remains supportive.From a market-cycle perspective, this is often characteristic of the early stages of a broader market recovery, where capital initially gravitates towards large-cap leaders before gradually expanding into mid- and small-cap segments. Therefore, while risk appetite has improved meaningfully, it has not yet reached a level where participation is uniformly broad-based across the market, explains Shah of SBI Securities.Analysing the lag in performance of mid- and small-caps, Garg says data shows a rotation in leadership, not a collapse in the broader market."Mid- and small-caps led the first half of 2026 while the Nifty fell. By September, the Smallcap 100 was up 13 per cent for the year and the Nifty was down 10 per cent. The new money is foreign, and foreign investors buy what they can trade in size: liquid large-caps that became cheaper after the correction," explains Garg.The analyst cautions that the risk is that the rally rests on one source of money. Either prices pause while the slower average catches up, or the leaders give back some gains. The number to watch is the 200-DMA reading moving above 70–75 per cent, says Garg.Echoing a similar stance, James says that the recent price dip affected the small- and mid-caps more than the large-caps, which had protection from index heavy weights, especially the IT majors in the last few months."Not surprisingly, having gone through a sustained downtrend, a good majority of the SMIDs remain submerged below their respective 200-DMAs, pointing to plenty of room for upside for some of them," says the analyst from Geojit Investments.