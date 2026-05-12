Stock picks: Anand James of Geojit recommends these 3 SMID shares to buy

Stock picks by Anand James of Geojit Investments

HERITGFOOD (LTP: ₹378)

View: Buy

Target: ₹390 – 415

Stop-loss: ₹362

Heritage Foods is showing a constructive bullish setup on the daily timeframe, supported by improving price structure, volume expansion, and momentum confirmation. After a prolonged corrective phase from January to March, the stock appears to have completed a base formation and is now transitioning into a renewed uptrend.

One of the most encouraging signs is the volume behavior. Recent buying volumes are clearly higher than the average volumes seen during February, indicating fresh participation and institutional interest. This volume expansion coinciding with price strength significantly improves the reliability of the ongoing breakout.

From a price action perspective, the stock recently resolved a narrow consolidation range to the upside. This range-bound movement acted as a pause within the developing uptrend, allowing supply to get absorbed. The subsequent breakout above this tight range suggests renewed bullish intent and often precedes a directional move. Momentum indicators are also aligning with the bullish bias. On the daily scale, the MACD has delivered a fresh bullish signal crossover, with both the MACD line and histogram moving into positive territory. This confirms strengthening upside momentum after a period of consolidation. RSI remains comfortably above the mid-line, indicating sustained buying pressure without being in an overbought zone, leaving room for further upside.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overall, the confluence of higher volume, range breakout, and momentum confirmation positions the stock favorably and projects a move towards 390-415 in the near term. All longs may be protected with a stop loss placed below ₹362. EMCURE (LTP: ₹1,678) View: Buy Target: ₹1,720 - 1800 Stop-loss: ₹1,620 Emcure Pharmaceuticals is exhibiting early signs of a potential bullish resumption after a healthy consolidation, with multiple technical cues suggesting an improving risk–reward for long positions. While price action has remained relatively contained in recent sessions, the underlying indicators point toward a constructive setup rather than distribution.

A key observation is the MACD histogram nearing exhaustion on the downside. The bars indicate that bearish momentum is losing strength, often a precursor to either a reversal or a renewed push higher when supported by price action. This slowdown in momentum aligns well with the broader structure, where the stock has managed to hold above key intermediate supports without any aggressive breakdown. The RSI hovering around the 55 zone further reinforces this view. This level reflects neutral-to-positive momentum, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. From a candlestick perspective, the appearance of an inverted hammer on the daily timeframe is notable. This formation near support highlights rejection of lower levels and hints at buyers stepping in on dips. When such a candle appears after a mild pullback within a broader uptrend, it often signals a potential upside continuation rather than a trend reversal.

Adding to this, volumes have dried up on the daily scale, indicating a lack of selling pressure. Volume contraction during consolidation is often seen as an early setup for a fresh volume expansion, especially if the price starts moving higher. A subsequent volume spike could act as the trigger for the next directional move. Expect a move towards ₹1,720 initially and thereafter towards ₹1,800 in the near term. Protected longs with stop loss placed below ₹1,620 levels. SONACOMS (LTP: ₹593) View: Buy Target: ₹610 - 635 Stop-loss: ₹575 Sona BLW Precision Forgings is displaying a constructive bullish setup on the daily timeframe, with momentum and participation indicators gradually aligning in favor of an upside continuation. After a brief phase of consolidation, the stock appears poised for a renewed move higher, supported by improving internal strength.

A key bullish signal comes from the daily MACD histogram, where the recent sequence of exhaustion candles indicates that bearish momentum is fading. The shrinking histogram bars suggest that selling pressure has largely been absorbed, often a precursor to either a bullish crossover or a continuation of the prevailing upward bias. Notably, this moderation in momentum is occurring after a healthy pullback rather than a sharp reversal, which strengthens the probability of a trend resumption. The RSI is also contributing positively to the outlook, having registered a crossover above its moving average. Such crossovers typically reflect a shift in short-term momentum in favour of buyers. With RSI holding comfortably above the mid-zone, the indicator suggests improving strength without entering overbought territory, leaving sufficient headroom for further upside.