Stock tips, mis-selling: Sanjay Kathuria flags key investment traps

Investors should avoid blindly following stock tips, chasing unrealistic returns and buying financial products without understanding their terms, said, Sanjay Kathuria, finance coach and creator, at the Smart Arena segment of the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 , said.

Highlighting common investment mistakes, he said investors often fall into traps by investing in penny stocks, expecting extraordinary returns within a short period, and trading in futures and options (F&O) in the hope of doubling or tripling their money overnight.

“I have made almost every mistake that investors make,” he said during a conversation with Vedant Vichare on 'Quest for returns: how smart investors can avoid traps'.

He noted that it is important to know knowing when to exit an investment rather than waiting for the last bit of profit. "Learn from mistakes and avoid relying on tips while making investment decisions," he said. READ MORE: Roll out red carpet for dollar, make capital gains tax zero: Shankar Sharma Kathuria also flagged the risks of buying financial products based on recommendations, who may have incentives to sell products that are not necessarily suitable for customers. Kathuria also flagged the risks of buying financial products based on recommendations, who may have incentives to sell products that are not necessarily suitable for customers. "Mis-selling is happening. RBI is doing its best to protect consumers. Investors must evaluate products before buying them. If a relationship manager calls you 3-4 times, don't buy that product. it means that product or plan is not suitable for you," he said.

Kathuria added that consumers often scrutinise small everyday purchases more carefully than financial products involving commitments of thousands or lakhs of rupees. "Investors should examine the costs and conditions of financial products before committing their money. The mindset should be to ask questions," he said. Further, he said investors should set realistic return expectations instead of chasing extraordinary gains. "If investors expect returns of 24 per cent, 30 per cent or 50 per cent every year, they may have a very short relationship with the markets,” he said. READ MORE: Investors need suitable products, not complexity, say mutual fund CEOs The stock market, he added, should be viewed as a tool for building wealth over the long term rather than generating exceptional returns every year.

He also stressed the importance of patience and discipline in mutual fund investing. Investors often track the NAV of their investments every day, even when their financial goals are several years away. "Long-term wealth creation requires investors to remain focused on their goals rather than react to every market movement," he said. Responding to a question on weak market returns and the attractiveness of FDs, he shared his experience of continuing Rs 30,000 SIP through the market downturn in March 2020. "The experience reinforced the importance of staying invested through market cycles," he said, and sought to caution against looking for a single mutual fund that is best for everyone.