Stock to buy: 4 technical reasons why BEL is 'Buy', explains Bajaj Broking

Bharat Electronics (BEL) stock has dipped around 5 per cent from its recent high of ₹464 to ₹440 levels amid the correction in the stock market. Despite the recent dip, technical analysts at Bajaj Broking remain bullish on BEL stock, and project an upside target of ₹495 - a likely gain of 12.5 per cent from current levels. So far in April, the stock has gained 10 per cent and trades near its life-time high of ₹473 hit in March 2026. Meanwhile, here are the 4 technical reasons why Bajaj Broking believes BEL stock can gain in the near-term. Stock in a structural uptrend: Bajaj Broking in its report dated April 23 highlights that BEL stock is in a structural uptrend, forming higher highs and higher lows in all time frames signalling strength and continuation of the uptrend.
(Bajaj Broking)
"The entire up move of the last 8 months is in a rising channel as can be seen in the chart highlighting sustained demand at elevated levels," says the brokerage firm. Await fresh breakout: On the smaller time frame, analysts believe the stock is on the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag like formation as after a sharp up move in the first 3 weeks of April the stock entered a consolidation phase in the last four sessions. The stock is now seen resuming its up move and is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag formation highlighting continuation of the up move and offering a fresh entry opportunity, the report states. READ | Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign Momentum indicators: Among the key momentum oscillators, the brokerage firm flags that the daily Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) is in an uptrend and sustaining above its nine-period average, thus validating a positive bias in the stock. Fibonacci retracement levels: Bajaj Broking expects the stock to extend the up move and head towards ₹495 levels in the coming months, which is the confluence of the 123.6 per cent external retracement of the previous decline from ₹473 - ₹400 and the upper band of the rising channel of the last 8 months. "The stock has immediate support at ₹420 - ₹430 levels, which is the confluence of the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent up move (₹400 - ₹464)," the report said. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.