Stock to buy: 4 technical reasons why BEL is 'Buy', explains Bajaj Broking

(Bajaj Broking)

"The entire up move of the last 8 months is in a rising channel as can be seen in the chart highlighting sustained demand at elevated levels," says the brokerage firm.Await fresh breakout: On the smaller time frame, analysts believe the stock is on the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag like formation as after a sharp up move in the first 3 weeks of April the stock entered a consolidation phase in the last four sessions.The stock is now seen resuming its up move and is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag formation highlighting continuation of the up move and offering a fresh entry opportunity, the report states.Momentum indicators: Among the key momentum oscillators, the brokerage firm flags that the daily Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) is in an uptrend and sustaining above its nine-period average, thus validating a positive bias in the stock.Fibonacci retracement levels: Bajaj Broking expects the stock to extend the up move and head towards ₹495 levels in the coming months, which is the confluence of the 123.6 per cent external retracement of the previous decline from ₹473 - ₹400 and the upper band of the rising channel of the last 8 months."The stock has immediate support at ₹420 - ₹430 levels, which is the confluence of the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent up move (₹400 - ₹464)," the report said.