Stock to buy: KFin Tech gets rating upgrade from ICICI Sec for 17% upside

Stock to buy: Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded its rating on KFin Technologies to 'Buy' from 'Add', saying it sees a favourable risk-reward outlook and that long-term potential for healthy earnings compounding remains intact.

The brokerage has set KFin's target price at ₹1,050, valuing the company at a 35x multiple (earlier 38x) on FY28E EPS. The target implies an upside of about 17 per cent from the previous close of ₹901.35.

Meanwhile, KFin shares on Wednesday traded flat with a negative bias at ₹898 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning deals. Investment rationale

KFin Technologies provides asset servicing for mutual funds, pension funds, and wealth managers. It is a constituent of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, with a market capitalisation of more than ₹15,000 crore.

In a report dated March 16, the brokerage said KFin Technologies continues to benefit from strong growth in its core mutual fund registrar and transfer agent (RTA) business. Additionally, the rising international operations, alternatives, and corporate registry services are also favouring the company. The company's partnership with BlackRock’s Aladdin provider network and recent acquisition of Ascent are available growth levers, it said. ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Defence; check top bets, target here The brokerage said that KFin Tech's diversification across segments has supported steady client additions. "New wins, organic and inorganic product suites across fund accounting, transfer agency and new segments such as wealth management (WM) have helped KFIN achieve continued client wins," it said.

"Diversification and continuous investment in technology remain two strategic pillars to optimise growth and profitability. We expect a healthy outcome from these initiatives," the brokerage said. The brokerage expects KFin’s operating revenue to grow at a CAGR of 14.2 per cent between FY26 and FY28, driven by the domestic mutual fund solutions business, issuer solutions, and international investor solutions. ALSO READ: Nifty 50: Sell the rally or buy the dips? What charts, analysts suggest On the operational front, KFin’s assets under administration and management (AAUM) rose 5.2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹26.4 trillion in Q3FY26. During the quarter, SIP inflows handled by the company stood at ₹340 billion, while total live folios reached 37.3 million. In the issuer solutions segment, the company added 413 new clients in Q3FY26, taking the total client base to 9,877. Likewise, the number of clients in the international investor solutions business increased to 100 in Q3FY26.