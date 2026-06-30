Stock to buy today: Geojit recommends Honasa, MSTC, Lloyds SME; here's why

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments decodes trading strategy in Honasa, MSTC and Lloyds Metal based on the individual chart patterns.

Stock picks for today: Geojit recommends buy on Honasa, MSTC and Lloyds Metals and Energy on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)