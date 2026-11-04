Stockal row: Who is liable for unauthorised sale of investors' US shares?

Nearly 30 retail investors allegedly lost over ₹100 crore after their US stock holdings were sold without their assent through Bengaluru-based Stockal Securities. According to a Moneycontrol report, the sale proceeds were allegedly used to purchase shares of a Chinese company named Zhibao Technology, whose share price subsequently fell sharply.

The incident has triggered tensions between Stockal and its US-based brokerage partner, DriveWealth, over accountability for the unauthorised transactions. While Stockal has suggested that there was no glitch on its part, DriveWealth has attributed the security lapses to Stockal’s platform.

The controversy raises a serious question: Who bears the loss when shares are sold without an investor’s consent?

How can an investor’s US shares be sold without their permission? When an investor buys overseas shares through any fintech platform, the transactions may involve multiple intermediaries. In this case, Stockal is the Indian platform that provides the interface through which the investor places orders, while its partner broker, DriveWealth, is a US-based company that may execute the trades and provide custody services. Stockal's preliminary investigation report suggested that no evidence of a breach had been found on its own platform. It further claimed that investors’ email accounts and login credentials might have been compromised through phishing or social engineering. However, whether credentials were compromised and how the unauthorised orders were placed remain subject to investigation.

Who is responsible for unauthorised trades? The onus cannot be decided simply by looking at which company executed the transaction. It is important to examine the role each intermediary played, their contractual obligations and where the security failure occurred. “Liability would depend on the respective roles of the Indian fintech intermediary and the US brokerage firm in onboarding, account authentication, order transmission, execution and custody,” said B. Shravanth Shanker, Managing Partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP. If the unauthorised transactions resulted from inadequate security, authentication or fraud-detection mechanisms on the Indian platform, the intermediary may be liable for deficiency in service and negligence. Conversely, the US broker may be liable if it failed to comply with its execution, supervision or account-security obligations.

The inter-se agreements, including indemnity clauses and allocation of cybersecurity responsibilities, would be crucial in determining contractual liability; however, such arrangements cannot automatically defeat an investor’s independent legal remedies, Shanker further added. What protections do Indian investors have when buying US stocks through fintech platforms? Indian investors using fintech platforms have legal safeguards. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered stockbrokers must follow regulatory requirements relating to client orders, record-keeping and investor grievances. Under the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992, brokers must maintain transaction records and inform clients in a timely manner about the execution or non-execution of orders. They are also required to issue contract notes for transactions.

Sebi's cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework also requires stockbrokers to maintain safeguards against cyberattacks and protect their systems and client information. However, investors must understand that buying US-listed shares is different from buying shares listed on Indian stock exchanges. The caveat here is that the overseas broker, the place where the securities are held and the contractual arrangement determine which regulatory requirements apply to each part of the transaction. Sebi's registration of an Indian intermediary does not automatically bring every action of its foreign partner under Indian regulation. Can investors be held responsible if their login credentials are compromised? The possibility that passwords or email accounts have been compromised does not automatically make investors responsible for all resulting losses.

“Under Indian law, Sebi-registered intermediaries are subject to regulatory obligations concerning investor protection, due diligence and prescribed operational and cybersecurity controls,” said Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner, AZB & Partners. If an independent investigation establishes that the transactions resulted exclusively from compromised customer credentials, without any corresponding failure of the intermediary's systems or duties, the assessment of liability may be materially different. However, the mere assertion of phishing or credential compromise cannot, by itself, operate as a complete defence, Sachdeva further added. Therefore, every such incident reinforces the need for coordinated scrutiny by Indian and US regulators, particularly to determine whether adequate safeguards existed to prevent a recurrence.