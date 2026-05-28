Stocks and bonds rally as hopes grow for end to West Asia conflict
Hopes of extended US-Iran ceasefire talks lifted global equities and eased oil prices, while gold rebounded after touching a two-month low
Hopes of extended US-Iran ceasefire talks lifted global equities and eased oil prices, while gold rebounded after touching a two-month low
Gold rebounds after report says US, Iran working to extend ceasefire
Gold prices reversed course to rise on Thursday, rebounding from a two-month low hit earlier in the session, as the US dollar and oil prices eased following a report that said the US and Iran were working to extend a ceasefire. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $4,477.59 per ounce by 1508 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since late March earlier. US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $4,475.60. [Reuters]
First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:32 PM IST