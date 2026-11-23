Tata Power Company, Cochin Shipyard , APL Apollo, Aadhar Housing Finance, Inox Wind, KEC International, Maharashtra Seamless and PI Industries from the BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows on Monday amid an over 1 per cent correction in the BSE Sensex.

Except for APL Apollo Tubes, the remaining stocks were down by up to 3 per cent, compared to the 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Share price of APL Apollo Tubes tanked 22 per cent to ₹1,655 on the BSE amid heavy volume. The stock fell below its previous 52-week low of ₹1,691.05, registered on November 25, 2025. A combined 50.38 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 01:49 PM.

A sharp fall in the iron & steel products company was triggered after Tata Steel announced two divestment transactions to APL Apollo Tubes for an aggregate cash consideration of up to ₹28,000 crore to unlock value and rationalise its downstream portfolio. ALSO READ | APL Apollo tanks 22% on Tata Steel deal: Why analysts see near-term pain First, Tata Steel approved the sale of its Tubes Business along with select cold rolling and surface-coated units on a slump sale basis for up to ₹11,700 crore. Second, the Board approved divesting its entire 100 per cent equity stake in the wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Colors Private Limited to APL Apollo for ₹16,300 crore. In the second leg of the transaction, Tata Steel will acquire a 26.4 per cent stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,500 crore @ ₹2,100 per share and launch an open offer for a 26 per cent stake for ₹2,300 per share.

This two-leg transaction is aimed at consolidation and increasing Tata Steel's play on downstream products in the steel value chain, according to ICICI Securities. In the brokerage's view, Tata Steel funded the APL Apollo Tubes acquisition by selling stakes in its two businesses to the target as a first leg of the transaction; hence, it will be a balance sheet neutral event given the leverage on Tata Steel's balance sheet as well as its capex program. On the valuation front, Tubes is valued at ₹11,700 crore (1x FY26 turnover ₹11,375 crore) while Colors at ₹16,300 crore (~3.5x FY26 revenue of ₹4,680 crore. ICICI Securities said they shall closely monitor developments in this space and look forward to company's detailed presentation on the same. Given the innovative funding transaction, the brokerage firm said this as positive for Tata Steel.

ALSO READ | Tata Steel divests tubes biz: Will it unlock value? What analysts say Meanwhile, Tata Steel’s share price slipped 10 per cent to ₹160.50 on the BSE in intraday deals, trading close to its 52-week low level of ₹160 touched on December 9, 2025. The average trading volume on the counter jumped an over four-fold. A combined 148.9 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Further, Tata Power, the Tata Group company also hit a 52-week low of ₹327.50, falling 4 per cent on the BSE in intraday deals. The market price of integrated power utilities company dropped below its previous low of ₹333.30 touched on October 26, 2026.

Tata Power delivered a healthy July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) performance, with revenue growing 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increasing 40 per cent, supported by the resumption of Mundra operations and improved contributions from coal joint ventures, renewables and distribution businesses. Going ahead, earnings growth is expected to be driven by accelerated renewable capacity commissioning, resolution of pending Mundra supplementary power purchase agreements (SPPAs) and the ramp-up of its pumped storage and solar manufacturing businesses. While renewable curtailment, regulatory asset recovery and the Kleros arbitration remain key monitorables, the company’s diversified portfolio and sizeable project pipeline provide strong medium-term growth visibility, analysts at Religare Broking said in their result update.

As regards Inox Wind, the company’s management has withdrawn specific FY27 revenue guidance amid its ongoing business realignment and order book rationalisation. However, it has set an FY28 revenue target of approximately ₹7,500 crore, alongside a long-term earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin objective of around 20 per cent. The business remains seasonally weighted towards H2, which historically contributes nearly 70 per cent of annual revenue. Strong order visibility, an equipment-led business model and increasing operations and maintenance (O&M) contribution are expected to support medium-term growth. However, commodity inflation, execution challenges and working-capital management remain key monitorables, analysts at Religare Broking said.