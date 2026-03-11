IndiGo share price rises 2% after CEO resignation; Jefferies flags risks

IndiGo share price today: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price bounced back in trade, after logging a mildly weak open on Wednesday.

By 9:23 AM, the stock had jumped 2.7 per cent from its day’s low level of ₹4,345.6 per share (also its opening price) to touch an intraday high of ₹4,464.55. This was 1.8 per cent higher compared to the stock’s previous close.

By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at the time of writing this report.

The swing in IndiGo shares comes amid news that Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of India’s biggest airline by market share, has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Elbers, who had been IndiGo’s CEO since September 2022, is credited with executing the airline’s next phase of growth. He took reins from Ronojoy Dutta and significantly expanded the airline’s international footprint while scaling up operations. Under Elbers’ leadership, the airline pursued aggressive growth plans and placed a record order for 500 aircraft. IndiGo CEO resigns Pieter Elbers' resignation comes months after the airline suffered mass cancellations of flights in December due to operational reasons, with the regulator putting the onus on the management for the catastrophic situation. Notably, InterGlobe Aviation -owned IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9 after the airline could not manage its pilot duty roster following the implementation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA’s) duty regulations.

The regulations increased weekly rest requirements for crew members and reduced night-flying hours fo pilots. DGCA, too, imposed a penalty of ₹22.2 crore on the airline after an investigation found serious deficiencies in operational planning and crew management. IndiGo has, now, appointed promoter Rahul Bhatia as the interim CEO until the company announces the arrival of a new leader. “What happened last December should never have taken place...Our customers didn't deserve it and nor did all of you, especially the frontline employees who bore most of the brunt for no fault of theirs,” Rahul Bhatia said in an internal email to the staff on Tuesday.

“I wish to place on record my indebtedness to all my colleagues who carried the company's cross with grace and dignity, and ploughed through sleepless nights to restore IndiGo's operational integrity,” he added. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends losses, down 500 pts, Nifty near 24,100; SMIDs outperforms On the bourses, IndiGo shares have declined about 25 per cent since the start of December when its operations were hit by flight cancellations. Jefferies on IndiGo CEO exit Calling the resignation as a “surprise” given the airline’s strong growth trajectory and Elbers’ relatively short tenure since September 2022, the analysts at global brokerage Jefferies believe the operational stability of IndiGo will remain a key factor here on.

“Under Elber’s leadership, IndiGo saw a meaningful scale-up in international operations, a strategic pivot toward wide-body aircraft orders to enable longer-haul flying, and the rollout of multiple customer-facing initiatives,” Jefferies highlighted. As he steps down, investors should track whether a promoter-led, interim leadership would sharpen the focus on reliability, regulatory compliance, and culture, while focusing on cost leadership and scale. ALSO READ: New gas order 2026: Nomura decodes impact on MGL, IGL, Gujarat Gas, GAIL That apart, West Asia crisis and crude related turbulence, clarity on summer schedules, and clarity over the chief executive succession will also be in focus for the company, Jefferies added.