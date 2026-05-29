In continuation of this constructive setup, the stock has recently witnessed a breakout from an elevated base formed in the shape of a cup-and-handle pattern, which signals potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Considering this, one may consider initiating long positions in the stock within the mentioned accumulation range to participate in the anticipated upside move.

Supported by renewed momentum in the fertilizer sector and an improving technical setup, the stock appears well-positioned for a potential near-term upward move.

Premier Energies | LTP: ₹1047.90| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,120| Stop-loss: ₹1,008

We are witnessing renewed interest in the energy and energy-related stocks after a brief consolidation phase, and Premier Energies Ltd is moving in line with the trend. The stock witnessed a strong rally following a breakout from a double-bottom pattern formed at the end of a downtrend.

Post that, it took a breather, and after a minor dip, it has rebounded strongly by giving a breakout from a flag formation. This indicates structural strength in the price action, and investors may consider accumulating the stock within the mentioned levels to participate in the potential upward move.