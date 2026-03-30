Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27?

Investors will be better off staying put in equities in the coming financial year 2026-27 (FY27) even though the markets and corporate earnings are yet to fully factor in the impact of the recent geopolitical developments, analysts said.

FY26 saw global markets, especially India, bear the brunt of trade wars, geopolitical developments in West Asia, boom and then a sharp fall in the prices of gold and silver, artificial intelligence (AI)-related sell-off in the Indian information technology stocks and a spike in crude oil prices in the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs bets big on banking, staples, defence, upstream oil companies Foreign investors, too, pulled out of Indian equities in FY26, which in turn triggered a fall in the Indian rupee that breezed past the 94 mark to a US dollar during FY26.

Here’s how leading analysts expect FY27 to play out for different asset classes such as equities, gold, silver, crude oil real estate, rupee, and suggest an ideal investing strategy for investors. Venugopal Garre, managing director, Bernstein Lack of a support back home, heavy US losses, elevated crude and mid-terms in US this year should eventually put an end to the conflicts, which are unlikely to last beyond April. Crude is likely to stay elevated this year, even though it returns below $100 a barrel. We see realistic chances of inflation breaching 6 per cent this summer, rate cuts to get pushed for two quarters at the least, and GDP growth to taper. Taking these into account, we’ve cut the year-end Nifty target to 26,000, up around 12 per cent from the current levels.

We suggest staying away from the broader markets. Given the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation and volatile backdrop, this isn’t enough for us to upgrade Indian markets; we stick to our ‘neutral’ position. Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager, INVasset PMS The recent correction has created a far more constructive entry point in equities for investors heading into FY27. With India’s earnings cycle still intact, supported by capex revival, banking strength, and domestic flows, increasing equity allocation at this stage is prudent. ALSO READ: Foreign investors rethink India bet: BNP Paribas flags 4 risks for markets A 65 per cent allocation to equities can potentially deliver 12–15 per cent returns in FY27, although dispersion across sectors will remain high and stock selection will be critical.

That said, the dip in gold and silver should not be misread as a trend reversal. Structurally, the case remains strong, especially in an environment of currency volatility and elevated global debt. This correction offers an attractive accumulation opportunity, justifying a 25 per cent allocation to gold and silver, with expected returns of 10–12 per cent over the medium-term. The remaining 10 per cent in fixed income, yielding 7–8 per cent, provides portfolio stability. Overall, this allocation reflects a pro-risk stance, but with adequate hedging through commodities. G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research, Equinomics Research Investors should consider tilting towards equities. Sensex's trailing PE is attractive at close 20x as compared to 5 to 10 year average of around 24x.

Further, the market-cap to FY26 Nominal GDP has come down drastically to 125 per cent now from 152 per cent in September 2024. This ratio is expect to shrink to 115 per cent on FY27 Nominal GDP basis. This would be an attractive level to invest in stocks. India’s medium-to-long term economic growth story remains intact. ALSO READ: Iran war upends markets: Why gold, bonds and stocks are moving differently At an overall asset allocation level, however, one should always park at least 30 per cent to fixed income assets like bank deposits and government bonds, irrespective of market and economic conditions.