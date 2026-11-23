Disclaimer: This article is written by Osho Krishan, Chief Manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

A notable feature of the recent rally has been the Indian markets' resilience and continued decoupling from global peers, supported by sustained liquidity inflows from FIIs. Meanwhile, visible sectoral rotation has kept market participants engaged, creating opportunities across multiple pockets of the market.

From a technical perspective, the decisive breakout above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level triggered fresh buying interest, with the bulls sustaining their dominance despite the approaching weekend and monthly expiry. The underlying structure remains firmly constructive, although the sharp upmove has pushed several technical and derivative parameters into overheated territory, warranting heightened caution.

On the levels front, the psychological 26,000 mark now emerges as the immediate milestone, followed by the previous lifetime high of 26,373, which could come into focus if the prevailing momentum sustains. On the downside, the 25,500-25,450 subzones have developed into a formidable support base, reinforced by substantial PE writing, and is expected to cushion any intermittent profit booking. Accordingly, the broader directional bias remains bullish, although a measured approach is warranted given the stretched momentum indicators and the upcoming truncated trading and monthly expiry week.