Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra recommends CDSL, Divi's Labs, UltraTech Cement

On the overall market set-up, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research at Religare Broking reckons to maintain a 'Buy-on-dips' approach, with a preference for relatively stronger stocks across sectors.

Stocks to buy on Thursday: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends CDSL, Divi's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement.