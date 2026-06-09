Stocks to buy: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on CarTrade Tech, Gravita India

CMP – ₹2,070

Fair value – ₹2,300

Resistance – ₹2,120-₹2,220

Support – ₹2,010-₹1,880

A key driver of our positive outlook is OLX India, which remains the only marketplace of scale in India's second-hand goods buy-and-sell market. Since its acquisition by CarTrade in 2023, OLX has maintained a stable monthly active user (MAU) base of 30–32 million, supported entirely by organic traffic. The platform benefits from strong network effects and limited direct competition, making it a unique digital asset within CarTrade's portfolio. While historical GMV data is unavailable, annualized GMV transacted on the OLX platform was estimated at approximately US$3 billion in FY2025, and we believe this figure increased further in FY2026.

Despite facilitating a large volume of transactions, OLX generated revenue of only ₹2.2 billion in FY2026, implying a take rate of roughly 0.7 per cent. This low monetization level presents a significant opportunity for future growth. We expect monetization to improve through initiatives such as the Elite Buyer Program, user verification services, premium listings, and other value-added offerings for buyers and sellers. Importantly, OLX has remained profitable since acquisition, reporting Ebitda of ₹67.1 crore, and PAT of ₹82 crore in FY2026. Given its asset-light operating model and 100 per cent organic traffic, we see substantial scope for margin expansion, with Ebitda margins expected to improve from 31 per cent in FY2026 to 37 per cent in FY2027 and 39 per cent in FY2028.