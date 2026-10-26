Choice Broking positive on Chennai Petro, ASK Automotive; here's why

Stocks Ideas: Chennai Petro is showing signs of recovery after recent volatility, with the share price sustaining above its 50-EMA, says Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking.

Here's why Choice Broking is cautiously positive on Chennai Petroleum and ASK Automotive; bearish on PNB Housing Finance. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)